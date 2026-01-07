MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 3MG Pack Panther Lake Power In A Half-Liter Mini PC
Given the lack of an "X" in the product names of the SoCs available, that means they're not using the full-fat Intel Arc/Arc Pro B390 iGPU, but the new entry-level Intel Graphics still utilize 4 Xe3-cores and hit 40 TOPS. MSI insists this allows for a total of up to 100 total TOPS with Intel's AI Boost, which is actually a bit above Intel's own spec.
As the naming of the MSI Cubi NUC AI+ implies, this isn't a gaming-centric mini PC like others we've seen; this system is instead aimed squarely at the professional and enterprise markets—though you could certainly finagle some gaming performance out of it via the Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and an appropriate external GPU. Dual HDMI and dual Thunderbolt should make connecting up to 4 displays feasible. The other USB-C port is limited to USB 3.2 Gen 2, as is one of two front panel USB Type-A ports. Sadly, one of the front panel USB-A ports is limited to USB 2.0 speeds, but you've got to hook up a keyboard somewhere. The ample high-speed connectivity elsewhere does help make up for it.
Besides USB and Thunderbolt ports, there's also Dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, support for VESA mounting, a fingerprint scanner, a Kensington lock, and full onboard Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support. The wireless technologies can be downgraded to Wi-Fi 6E or Bluetooth 5.3 if you opt for the cheapest-possible model, but those are still quite reasonable for modern use cases.
Given the form factor, it's actually impressive that the machine has two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, as well as an M.2-2280 slot for SSDs. The RAM slots support up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, but the final RAM/storage speed specifications are currently unconfirmed. Based on Intel's Panther Lake specifications, we might see speeds of up to DDR5-7200 MT/s, though. The full dimensions of the device come in at 119.6 x 115.2 x 37.50 millimeters (or 4.71 x 4.54 x 1.48 inches) for a volume of 0.51 liters; MSI hasn't disclosed full pricing/release information.
