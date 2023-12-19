Meteor Lake Core Ultra Review: Intel's All New Tile CPU Tested

Rise Of Tiles: We've Put Intel's Meteor Lake Core Ultra CPUs To The Test





Intel calls its chiplet architecture approach "tiles". Tiles are individual pieces of silicon that serve specific functions of a complete integrated SoC. This isn't like an old-school Ask anyone in the chip industry, and you'll probably get a similar answer: chiplet-based CPU designs are the way of the future for high-performance, advanced processors, and it's fairly likely that most highly-integrated CPU architectures will be headed that way eventually. Intel obviously agrees, as the company has been deploying disaggregated processors in the datacenter for a while now, but not until last week did we see the launch of modern tiled processors from Intel in the consumer and commercial client device space.Intel calls its chiplet architecture approach "tiles". Tiles are individual pieces of silicon that serve specific functions of a complete integrated SoC. This isn't like an old-school multi-chip module where OEMs stitched together a bunch of dies on a package substrate. This leading-edge processor design approach is packed with multiple disparate tiles targeted at specific functions and connected with a high-bandwidth interconnect.

Some AI performance claims from Intel.

Meteor Lake Test Platform: The MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo





If you pop the bottom off the machine—no easy task, as it's secured with dozens of tiny plastic clips—you can access the two M.2 sockets, although ours were both filled from the factory. There really shouldn't be any other reason to get in here for the first couple of years, aside from perhaps re-pasting the super-slim CPU cooler; the RAM is soldered and there's no 2.5" drive bay.





It's marked prominently right there in the photo, but we have to point out that nearly half of the interior of this 16" laptop is occupied by a 99.9-Whr battery. We'll talk about this more on the last page, but that is explicitly the largest battery that they can legally put in a laptop if you want to fly with it. It certainly doesn't go to waste, but it absolutely isn't necessary, either. Again, you'll see what we mean on the last page.

