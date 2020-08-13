Motorola Razr 2 Set For September 9th Debut, Here's What We Know So Far





Motorola first announced its new Razr late last year , and officially launched the smartphone in early 2020. Unfortunately for Motorola, Samsung showed up not long after with its Galaxy Z Flip sporting a similar form-factor, faster SoC, better features, and a lower price point. Motorola eventually was relegated to selling the Razr with BOGO promotions to push sales.

Now, however, it looks as though Motorola is close to delivering a successor to the Razr. According to invites sent out to the press by the company, it has an event set for September 9th. The Razr 2 definitely seems like the topic of discussion as the invite was accompanied by the following phrase: "Flip the smartphone experience once again".





That's all that Motorola is willing to say at this time, but there are already rumored specs making the rounds for the Razr 2 (or whatever it ends up being called). The original Razr came to the market outgunned from the start by using a lowly Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip was configured with a Snapdragon 855. It's rumored that the Razr 2 will up the stakes with a Snapdragon 765G, which is still mid-range SoC offering. It does, however, bring an integrated 5G modem, which is a necessity for 2020 flagships. That would still put the Razr 2 at a disadvantage to the newly announced Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which features the top-of-the-range Snapdragon 865+.





It's also tipped that the next-generation Razr will feature 8GB of RAM (up from 6GB) and 256GB of storage (up from 128GB). We're also expecting an upgrade to the cameras, with the potential for a Samsung 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor for the primary shooter and a 20MP sensor for the selfie camera. There is also recent reporting that the folding the display will increase in size from 6.2 inches 6.85 inches. We're also hoping that Motorola can boost the battery capacity from the current 2,510 mAh and address concerns about display hinge reliability.

However, what Motorola will need to address most of all is pricing, as the current Razr is priced at $1,499. With the addition of the Snapdragon 765G, larger screen, and increased RAM/storage, it would be hard for Motorola to lower the price. If anything, the company would probably hold the line at $1,499, but that again would leave the Razr 2 open to comparisons with the new Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which is priced at $1,449.