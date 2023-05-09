Here's More Proof Intel Plans To Release 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs On The Desktop
and relatively modest in terms of specifications, at least compared to the current power-thirsty Raptor Lake CPUs.
It's not a leak, exactly, but the latest confirmation that Intel's first tiled consumer CPUs will hit the desktop comes in the form of a patch submitted to the Linux spi-intel-pci driver by one Mika Westerberg, who appears to be an Intel employee. In the commit request, Mika writes that "Intel Meteor Lake-S has the same SPI serial flash controller as Meteor Lake-P."
The mere mention of Meteor Lake-S by Westerberg almost assuredly means that such a SKU exists. For those unfamiliar with Intel's segmentation suffixes, -S typically refers to standard-power desktop processors (as contrasted with -K for high-power and -T or -U for low power CPUs.) Meanwhile, -P typically refers to "mid power" mobile processors, like the Core i7-1360P, which typically reside in the 28-35W range.
Assuming that the Raptor Lake refresh comes to pass, it will be interesting to see exactly how those parts compare against the newer and likely more-efficient Meteor Lake silicon. By all accounts, Meteor Lake tops out with only six P-cores, backed up by 16 E-cores plus an extra two so-called "LP-E-cores" on the SoC tile. It also probably won't clock as high as the RPL refresh; rumors have those parts going as high as 6.2 GHz.
Leaks have shown that Intel will likely launch a refreshed range of Raptor Lake processors later this year, and that gave people the impression that Meteor Lake wouldn't be coming to the desktop. However, successive additional leaks have reinforced the idea that we will indeed see Meteor Lake in socketed form for desktop motherboards.
Source: Linux Stable Kernel mailing list
