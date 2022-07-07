Intel Meteor Lake Platform Leak Reveals A Mysterious Extended Gaming Mode And Key Specs

After that—apparently in the second half of next year—the company will be launching its 14th-gen Core processors, codenamed Meteor Lake . Where Raptor Lake is an incremental upgrade on Alder Lake, Meteor Lake (MTL) will be a huge departure. It'll be a "disaggregated" or "chiplet-based" design, and the CPU cores will be fabricated on the Intel 4 process, an improvement from the Intel 7 on which Raptor Lake and Alder Lake are built.





Purportedly, Meteor Lake will take a step beyond the P-core and E-core dichotomy of Alder Lake and designate some number of the E-cores as "LP" cores. We'd expect this is simply a matter of finding the most-efficient cores and marking those for low-power operation at reduced clock rates.







Intel Mobile Meteor Lake Platform Diagram. Source: Igor's Lab



Such high memory bandwidth should serve to help accelerate integrated graphics performance. Certainly the 128-EU GPU and its 1024 shaders will be thirsty for memory bandwidth. We already knew that said GPU would be fabricated at TSMC on that company's 3nm process, but this slide confirms earlier speculation that it will be based on the "Xe-LPG" architecture, which seems to be "Xe 2," perhaps better known now as "Battlemage".





It does make you wonder if we'll see systems with Battlemage iGPUs paired to Alchemist dGPUs.

