Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake CPU Breaks Cover With 128 GPU Cores And A Branding Update





Yes, indeed—look for yourself in the screenshot below. What is a Core(TM) Ultra 5? Good question. It's entirely possible that this is just some wacky name that Intel stuck on an engineering sample and that it doesn't mean anything. We've seen that before from Intel, where early Alder Lake CPUs were known as "Core-1800."





We'd probably dismiss it as just that if not for a tweet today from Bernard Fernandes, Intel's Director of Global Communications. In the tweet, reproduced below, Mr. Fernandes says that Intel is "making some brand changes" because the company is "at an inflection point in its client roadmap." He clarifies that he's specifically talking about Meteor Lake, and promises more information in "the coming weeks."





The leaked processor in the Ashes benchmark is almost assuredly a Meteor Lake CPU. The "Core Ultra 5 1003H" is reported as having 18 logical cores, which is very strange and doesn't line up to any known processor. It also doesn't match neatly with common core configurations for Raptor Lake. E-cores, as far as we know, come in quad-core clusters, and it's very unusual to see them in any other configuration.









This image and above from @BenchLeaks on Twitter.

