Intel Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPU Rumored Scrapped In Favor Of Raptor Lake-S Refresh

Given that, the latest rumors probably shouldn't be surprising: Intel may have canned plans to bring Meteor Lake to the desktop. This rumor comes by way of Raichu (@OneRaichu on Twitter), whose tweet you can see below. MTL-S refers to desktop Meteor Lake processors. The rumored configuration for these chips was 6 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, which would be pretty unlikely to unseat the 6GHz Raptor Lake Core i9-13900KS in any case.





According to leaked roadmaps, Meteor Lake was originally intended to come after Alder Lake, but seemingly, difficulties with the manufacturing process led to it being delayed. That resulted in the creation of Raptor Lake, which is more than just a refresh of Alder Lake, but still very closely-related.





