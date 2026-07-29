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Microsoft Vows To Fix Xbox Licensing Glitch After 16-Hour Gaming Outage

by Chris HarperWednesday, July 29, 2026, 02:10 PM EDT
hero xbox consoles
When we covered the planned PlayStation service blackout, I pointed out that both the Xbox and PlayStation platforms had seen major downtime in their online services that week, rendering digital games unplayable. At the time, the Xbox outage was still ongoing, but I actually overlooked a key detail: not only did the 16-hour outage render digital games unplayable, but it also made discs unplayable, too. If Microsoft follows along with Sony's plans for an all-digital future, these events set a concerning precedent for game ownership and preservation.

Fortunately, the story isn't all doom and gloom. Xbox CTO Scott Van Vliet already responded with a promise to patch the issue and ensure that the next outage doesn't result in physical games being rendered unplayable. As Vliet explains, "a licensing service that sits outside of Xbox, but which Xbox depends upon, began failing." The licenses are used for both digital and physical games, but since the physical copies have the licenses encrypted on-disc, they're intended to be playable offline.

Beyond the current climate around game preservation and ownership, this incident is reminiscent of the leadup to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 releases. Despite dominating the previous generation with the Xbox 360, Microsoft lost a lot of good will from its audience when it announced that the Xbox One would have an always-online requirement and that a new system would be required for used games, if used games would be supported at all. The backlash was swift, and Sony immediately capitalized on it just by pointing out PS4 disc-lending still worked.

While Microsoft stepped back from the all-digital commitment at the time, the damage was done, and many 360 owners made a full pivot to the PlayStation starting with the PlayStation 4. Unfortunately for those who made the switch based on that particular controversy, it does seem like the PlayStation 6 may go the same route that Microsoft once threatened. This makes Microsoft's commitment to fixing offline games extremely important.

hero xbox disc
Internally, Microsoft is testing a pro-consumer disc-to-digital feature.

On a related note, one of the most overlooked strengths of Xbox consoles can be found in their backward compatibility features. For no extra charge or subscription fee, Xbox players have been able to use their old discs in new consoles since the Xbox 360. Unfortunately, there are some caveats, with downloads for compatibility fixes still required, limiting the pool of backward compatible titles.

Supported games work great, though, with the Series S/X even going so far as to allow Resolution or FPS Boost features on certain Xbox 360 games. That was huge for games like Sonic Unleashed, which could hardly maintain 30 FPS on 360. With no direct backward compatibility beyond PS4 or Switch on current PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, the Xbox is already better on this front. They're even partnering with Ubisoft to allow PC gamers to play their Xbox games under Windows.

Hopefully, Microsoft maintains its earlier commitment to honoring physical game purchases. While it's not yet clear whether or not Project Helix will include or support a disc drive, doing so may provide the competitive edge the Xbox needs to win another prolonged battle against the PlayStation.
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, (nasdaq:msft), console gaming, game preservation
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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