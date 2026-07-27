PlayStation Fans Plan August Blackout In Protest Of Sony Disc Decision
Specifically, Sony shared a Tweet showcasing its LX3 Turntable for enjoying music on vinyl, the irony of which was not lost on players. The highest-rated comment is from the gaming preservation group 'Does It Play' states "Somebody tell the guys at @PlayStation. Apparently, physical media is worth supporting even if it is a small niche." The Does It Play group also ties into our headline today since it's organizing a consumer blackout from PlayStation services in August.
The proposed blackout will take place from Sunday, August 23rd to Sunday, August 30th at your local 7 PM time. Participating in the blackout means turning off your consoles and/or going offline for the full seven day period, ensuring that Sony can see the measurable impact of the blackout effort. Beyond the bleak future for physical game media, Does It Play also cites numerous studio closures and dead franchises, seemingly protesting these moves as well.
Sony wants to abandon fans? Let's give them a small taste of their own medicine!— Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) July 26, 2026
Together with other creators we call for a 1 week #PSBlackout in August. No logins, no play sessions, no purchases on any of Sony's platforms. pic.twitter.com/v6JvdvbHLD
While it's hard to say whether or not this specific blackout effort will be widespread or have a measurable impact, there's no doubt that Sony is well aware of the ire directed at the company. To make the optics even worse, there has also been major downtime for both PlayStation and Xbox online services this week, rendering players unable to play digital games for their duration. To be fair to Sony, the PlayStation outage lasted only about six hours. Unfortunately for Microsoft, the Xbox outage has been ongoing for more than 12 hours at time of writing.
These outages do highlight one of the biggest problems with an all-digital future and since they correspond to the beta launch of Marvel Tokon and the retail release of Halo Campaign Evolved, it's a very unfortunate time for fans who wanted to enjoy those launches unimpeded.
Image Credit: u/CrashIsMyHero on Reddit