Microsoft's Xbox Disc-To-Digital Feature Could Save Your Physical Library





The writing is on the wall and it says we are entering a new era of gaming where physical media gets left behind. For the most part, we have already seen it on PC where digital platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store dominate the landscape, and Sony this week announced plans to phase out physical discs for its PlayStation consoles starting 2028. It appears Microsoft could drop the next shoe amid reports that it is testing a disc-to-digital feature for select Xbox consoles.





According to The Verge, Microsoft has been quietly testing the feature, which would allow users to digitize their physical game libraries once the company phases out digital media. Codenamed Positron, the initiative is related to the "enable Disc2Digital" reference that made a surprise cameo in the Xbox app for PC several weeks ago.





While the situation as a whole is sour grapes for fans for physical media, the upshot is that a Disc2Digital feature would give Xbox owners a way to preserve their existing game libraries in the digital era. According to the report, this will work with select titles on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, while games for earlier consoles (Xbox 360 and the OG Xbox) would be left behind.





Details are light at the moment and things could change, but the way it is said to work is a user would insert a compatible game disc into their Xbox Series X or Xbox One console to install and play it. Doing so would grant a digital entitlement to the user, tied to their Microsoft account. It could then be accessed on different machines and streamed if the title is part of Xbox Cloud Gaming, provided the user is subscribed to Game Pass.





Once a game is digitized, the physical disc will still work, but a user would be stripped of their digital entitlement if they sell or give away the disc.











