Microsoft And Ubisoft Team Up To Give Xbox Console Gamers Free PC Titles
Xbox gamers who own a select set of Ubisoft games that include Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will now be able to play them on PC. However, to access these titles users will need to install and use Ubisoft Connect, and Microsoft notes players will need to update to the latest version of the launcher for these games to appear in their libraries.
Unfortunately, PC gamers who already own these games won’t be able to enjoy the same benefit if they decide to pick up an Xbox console. It seems like a fumble that this option isn’t available for those playing on a PC and looking to add an Xbox to their gaming setup, especially while Microsoft is attempting to unify its Xbox ecosystem and Windows into one gaming platform.
While it’s a welcome move for Microsoft to provide this benefit for current Xbox players, it puts a spotlight as to how limited digital ownership is for gamers. To even take advantage of this means having to use Ubisoft Connect, when most players would likely prefer to have the games in their Steam libraries instead.
Perhaps the gaming industry can take a page from Hollywood's playbook. The movie industry has come together to create the Movies Anywhere program, which gives buyers access to their movies on a wide variety of platforms from providers such as Apple, Amazon, Fandango and Google Play. The video game industry needs to explore a similar system so players can enjoy a game they’ve purchased on whatever platform that works best for them.