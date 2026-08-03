Microsoft Ditching Steam For Xbox PC Releases? Not So Fast
For those familiar with the plans for Project Helix, this shouldn't be a surprise. Project Helix will reportedly be a major disruption to the existing conventions of the console market, and may function as a powerful Windows PC with (perhaps) a more comprehensive Xbox Full Screen Experience UI and likely strong backward compatibility with existing Xbox consoles. Since Helix is planned to launch with the full suite of PC features, this includes the ability to buy and play games from Steam and other Windows-supported storefronts, which is a major break from the walled-garden approach used by current consoles.
Microsoft has already played its hand in this regard with devices like the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X. While it is a partner device manufactured by ASUS, it's still an Xbox-branded PC that likely resembles what to expect from Project Helix.
The Windows Central article also touches upon is Microsoft's reported plans for a disc-to-digital feature for future Xbox consoles. This feature, apparently dubbed "Positron," would allow Xbox users to convert discs into digital licenses that only transfer with the disc itself. These licenses may also grant PC versions of the same titles, which we've already seen in some form with a recent Ubisoft partnership. Microsoft has also clarified that the recent Xbox outage preventing users from playing physical games was an unintended failure of its locally-stored licenses, which were always intended to allow physical games to be played offline.
It doesn't make much sense for Microsoft to pivot from these consumer-friendly options ahead of Project Helix in our opinion. As groundbreaking as it may be for the console market, it really isn't that radical in the wider context of consumer electronics. Android allows for third-party apps and app stores besides Google Play, for example. Additionally, services like Xbox Game Pass combined with Xbox PC's lower cut versus Steam should incentivize budget-conscious developers and players to use Xbox services on Helix.