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Early Build Of Microsoft's Xbox Emulator Plays Ripped 360 Discs

by Chris HarperFriday, July 24, 2026, 10:46 AM EDT
hero ms xbox emu 360
It's an interesting time for emulation and game preservation, and Microsoft's official Xbox-for-PC emulation efforts have added fuel to the fire. Officially, the Xbox Backward Compatibility for PC program only supports a tailored selection of OG Xbox games.

Under the hood, developers have discovered that the full story is a little more interesting than that, with the new emulator releases actually based on Xbox 360 Backward Compatibility files. When combined with SlimEra, a component of the XWine1 Xbox One compatibility layer, full Xbox 360 games can even be played. This means that we're really looking at an official Xbox 360 emulator rather than simply an Xbox emulator, and official Xbox 360-to-PC ports may be available somewhere down the line. Compared to the existing emulation scenes for Xbox and Xbox 360, Microsoft's official solution already looks very impressive. Reports indicate that the official Xbox emulator has lower input latency than Xemu, its open source equivalent. Considering the fact that Xemu has been in development since 2012, that's fairly impressive.

Xenia still seems to be better-suited for playing Xbox 360 games on PC for the time being, but as most emulation enthusiasts will tell you, proper PC ports are still a very welcome effort in these communities. Beyond the simple validation of actually paying for your games, official rereleases tend to be far more convenient than emulation, and in fact this discovery was made by developers using dumped game files from their actual Xbox 360 consoles.

Of course, hacking an official emulator to boot unintended games will have mixed results. For example, Midnight Club: Los Angeles, a game known to be difficult to run via Xenia or RPCS3, outright crashes when run with the official Xbox container.

But with enough development time, that could be fixed, and we may eventually see official Xbox/Xbox 360 emulation outstrip open source equivalents entirely. After all, Xbox has an astoundingly good reputation regarding backwards compatibility, with Xbox One and Series S/X still supporting games from the first two Xbox consoles.

As spotted by Videocardz, any official Xbox 360 ports to PC have yet to be confirmed. However, the peek under the hood at Microsoft's current solution does reveal that to be a real possibility, so we're hoping to see it happen.

Image Credit: Xemu, Microsoft
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC gaming, (nasdaq:msft), console gaming, game preservation
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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