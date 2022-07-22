Intel Meteor Lake Leak Reveals Core Architecture Configuration For 14th Gen CPUs





Intel's current 12th-generation Core processors are built using the Alder Lake design, which leverages the Golden Cove architecture for the P-cores and Gracemont architecture for the E-cores. Next-gen parts, codenamed Raptor Lake , are expected to use a revised Golden Cove, known as Raptor Cove, for the P-cores, and carry forward the same Gracemont design for the E-cores.





One of the key details we haven't known for sure about Meteor Lake was what core architectures it would be using. Naturally, we could guess that the P-cores will use some evolution of the "Cove" microarchitecture, while the E-cores will probably be some derivation of Gracemont. Folks had come up with the names "Redwood Cove" and "Crestmont" before, but there was no confirmation until now.



