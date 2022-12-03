AMD Rumored Readying Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs In 16, 12 And 8 Core Flavors





Here's some context for you: back in September , AMD released its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000-series desktop processors. They have great single-threaded performance (thanks in part to their sky-high clock speeds), and that means excellent gaming performance competing well against Intel's 12th- and 13th-gen parts.





From our review of AMD's mainstream Zen 4 processors.



Of course, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D isn't super fast in every game, owing to its previous-generation Zen 3 CPU core and relatively modest clock rate. The best solution would be a Zen 4 CPU with 3D V-cache. It's no surprise to hear that these are on the way, but Korean hardware site QuasarZone shared what it purports to be some insider information on the new CPUs.





That decision may come down to the final clock speed. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D had to drop clocks slightly (versus the original recipe) to remain stable, but the leakers say that that won't be the case for the Zen 4 CPUs, and that they'll instead be clocked "the same or at least almost the same." That's good news for people who want great gaming performance without sacrificing CPU compute throughput, which is more important for tasks like media encoding.





Speculated Zen 4 X3D performance from QuasarZone.



That's because one of the biggest benefits of the extra cache is improving effective memory bandwidth. For memory accesses that fall within the 96MB L3 cache of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, it has drastically improved performance, and this helps work around some of the Ryzen family's memory performance weaknesses. The Ryzen 9 7950X was tested with very fast DDR5-6000 memory, though, and we're not sure if the impact of the 3D V-Cache will be as large in that case.







