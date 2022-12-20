Lenovo Unveils 2023 ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yoga, Nano And Bold Mini LED Displays For CES

CES is in two weeks, kids, and you know what that means: piles and piles of product announcements. Lenovo wants to beat the rush, apparently, because today it announced a bevy of beautiful new devices. We already took a look at the consumer-focused Idea-family goods , so now let's go over the business-oriented Think-family products.









Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano







Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (in tablet mode)







Lenovo ThinkVision P32pz mini-LED monitor



Unsurprisingly, they're DisplayHDR 1000-certified, and support connections using HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, or USB4. Both monitors also sport USB 3.2 hubs that support 140W charging as well as RJ-45 connections so that you can use the monitor as a docking station for your laptop. As these are professional monitors and not gaming displays, they refresh at 60 Hz, but both monitors can do 99% of Adobe RGB or DCI-P3, perfect for digital artists.





Lenovo ThinkVision T27hv VOIP monitor







The T27hv-30 is a 27" model in QHD (1440p) resolution, while the T24mv-30 is a 23.8" display in FHD (1080p). Both of those displays use USB Type-C to connect to the host computer, and feature the aforementioned RJ-45 jack to let them function as docking stations with wired network access. If you want something a little more old-school, the T24v-30 uses the same display as the T24mv-30, but swaps the USB Type-C port for a Type-B connection and also picks up a VGA plug.





Lenovo ThinkVision P32p UHD monitor







Lenovo L27i FHD IPS Monitor



Finally, we have the entry-level L27i-40 and L24m-40 displays. These are pretty basic office or student monitors, but that doesn't mean that they're bad displays. Indeed, both are FHD IPS LCDs that include integrated speakers and can reproduce 99% of the sRGB color space. The larger model accepts HDMI or VGA input, while the smaller monitor skips the VGA plug for a four-port USB hub.



