Lenovo Brings New IdeaPad Laptops Powered By Intel And AMD, Tiny IdeaCentre PC To CES

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (click to enlarge)







The sleek laptop in the image above is Lenovo’s IdeaPad Pro 5i, with the “i” denoting the presence of an Intel processor. Lenovo hasn’t yet revealed the exact CPU options for this device, simply indicating that buyers will be able to choose between next generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Buyers will also have the option of equipping the IdeaPad Pro 5i with next generation NVIDIA discrete graphics or sticking with Intel integrated graphics. Beyond graphics and processing power, the eighth generation Pro 5i can be had with 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, as well as a 512 GB or 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD.



Other features include an IR FHD camera with a privacy shutter, a 75WHR polymer battery, Windows 11, and a wide array of ports, including two USB-C and USB-A ports each. The chassis comes in two color options: Artic Grey and the subtle Frost Blue seen above. North American buyers are limited to the 16” 2.5K 120Hz IPS display, but buyers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa can opt for a smaller 14” display, as well as a version that drops the “i” in favor of AMD CPUs. Interested buyers will be able to pick up an IdeaPad Pro 5i starting at $1499.99 in May 2023. CES 2023 is still two weeks out, but various technology companies have begun teasing products that will be displayed at the upcoming trade show. Lenovo is among those getting ahead of the coverage with early press releases. Today, alongside a refresh of its ThinkPad lineup , Lenovo announced the eighth generation of its IdeaPad laptops, as well as the next generation Lenovo Android Tab and IdeaCentre Mini PC.The sleek laptop in the image above is Lenovo’s IdeaPad Pro 5i, with the “i” denoting the presence of an Intel processor. Lenovo hasn’t yet revealed the exact CPU options for this device, simply indicating that buyers will be able to choose between next generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. Buyers will also have the option of equipping the IdeaPad Pro 5i with next generation NVIDIA discrete graphics or sticking with Intel integrated graphics. Beyond graphics and processing power, the eighth generation Pro 5i can be had with 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, as well as a 512 GB or 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD.Other features include an IR FHD camera with a privacy shutter, a 75WHR polymer battery, Windows 11, and a wide array of ports, including two USB-C and USB-A ports each. The chassis comes in two color options: Artic Grey and the subtle Frost Blue seen above. North American buyers are limited to the 16” 2.5K 120Hz IPS display, but buyers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa can opt for a smaller 14” display, as well as a version that drops the “i” in favor of AMD CPUs. Interested buyers will be able to pick up an IdeaPad Pro 5i starting at $1499.99 in May 2023.





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (click to enlarge)



However, North American AMD fans aren’t left in the cold when it comes to the IdeaPad Slim lineup. The IdeaPad Slim 5 will be available with three CPU options: the Ryzen 7 7730U, Ryzen 5 7530U, and the Ryzen 3 7330U. Buyers can also opt for the IdeaPad Slim 5i and choose from a selection of Intel CPUs up to next generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. The slimmer chassis of this lineup means there isn’t room or cooling capacity for discrete graphics, and buyers are limited to 8 GB of single channel RAM or 16 GB of dual channel LPDDR5 RAM. Nonetheless, these slimmer machines can still be had with 512 GB or 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSDs, with the addition of a 256 GB option.



The polymer battery will come in three sizes: 47WHR, 56.6WHr, and 75.4 WHr. The camera setup remains the same here as in the Pro 5i, and, once again, the 14” option will be available only in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Units shipped in North America will feature a 16” 2.4K or 1080p 60Hz IPS display and will come in Cloud Grey (see above) or a darker Abyss Blue. Beginning in May 2023, the Slim 5i will start at $749.99, while the Slim 5 will be available at a starting price of $649.99.





Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i (click to enlarge)



Those looking for a smaller portable productivity device may be interested in the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i, which is a 2-in-1 Chromebook with a 12.2” 1080p 60Hz display. Buyers will have to choose between an Intel N200 or N100 processor, with the option to upgrade from integrated graphics to a next generation NVIDIA laptop GPU. Buyers will also be able to option the Flex 3i with 4 or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 64 or 128 GB of eMMC storage. The final option will be the choice of a 720p or 1080p camera.



Regardless of the options selected, buyers will find one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a MicroSD card slot, and a HDMI 1.4 port on the sides of the Flex 3i. While Lenovo doesn’t disclose the size of the battery, the company states that it should last up to twelve hours. Starting at $349.99, the IdeaPad Flex 3i will be available in Cloud Grey and Abyss Blue (shown above).





Lenovo Tab M9 (click to enlarge)



Users who want to maximize portability can look to Lenovo’s Tab M9. This Android tablet features a 9” HD LCD display and weighs less than a pound at 344 grams. Processing and graphics power are provided by the MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core SoC, which draws from a 5100mAh battery charged with 15w+ fast charging at a single USB-C port. Buyers will be able to select from three different memory and storage configurations ranging from 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage to 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Lenovo will also optionally bundle a clear or folio case with the tablet at buyers’ discretion. Sporting Artic Grey or Frost Blue color schemes, the Tab M9 will begin shipping sometime in Q2 2023 at a starting price of $139.99.





Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (click to enlarge)



Lastly, Q2 2023 will see the launch of a small but stationary computing device in the form of the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini. This 1 liter (1L) unit integrates the power supply for a fully contained desktop PC. Without any room for discrete graphics, integrated graphics are the only option, with buyers getting to choose from a selection of Intel CPUs up to next generation Core i7 processors. Buyers will also be able to equip the mini PC with 8 or 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of Gen4 SSD storage. Buyers should be happy with the wide array of ports packed into such a small box and positioned on both the front and back of the device. The IdeaCentre Mini in Cloud Grey will start at $649.99.

