Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Review: Sleek And Premium















On the left side of this machine, you will find a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 /Power in port, a second USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and an HDMI 2.0b port. The dual Power/Thunderbolt 4 port can come in handy if you are not having to charge the laptop.



On the right side of the laptop you will find a Kensington lock slot, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a headphone/microphone port. Missing from the landscape on the model sent to us for review is an optional Nano SIM slot.





The trackpad is made slightly smaller due to the dedicated mouse buttons at the top of it. While this does take away from some of the trackpad area, there is still plenty of room for moving the pointer around. As with other ThinkPad laptops, this one comes with Trackpoint built-in as usual. This nifty red nub provides another way for a user to move the mouse pointer without having to lift their hands from the keyboard. It can be a time-saver for those who are adept with using it and working on a deadline where every second counts















