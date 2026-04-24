JEDEC LPDDR6 Roadmap Signals Major Shift to Memory-Centric Computing
The newly planned features JEDEC announced include massive capacities up to 512GB density, a new narrower x6 interface, support for processing-in-memory (PIM) and the SOCAMM2 form factor, and then a new flexible metadata carve-out.
Starting from the top, JEDEC expects to unlock staggering densities beyond the current maximums of LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X, targeting up to 512 GB. This massive scale-up is designed specifically to feed the ever-growing memory capacity requirements of AI training and inference workloads, of course. Considering those requirements are why you can't buy RAM at a reasonable price right now, that's a very good thing. To actually pull off those higher capacities, JEDEC is introducing a narrower per-die interface. Moving to a non-binary interface width (adding a new x6 sub-channel mode alongside x12, and the move from x16 to x24) allows manufacturers to cram more dies into a single package. This means higher memory capacities per component and per channel.
Also, JEDEC is actively developing an LPDDR6 SOCAMM2 module standard. This ensures the compact, serviceable module form factor has a clear upgrade path from today's LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 modules, which are currently used exclusively in massive datacenters and GPU clusters like NVIDIA's NVL72 racks. Hopefully it means that this form factor comes to the desktop as well, so we can keep getting socketed, upgradable memory without sacrificing LPDDR performance. Finally, another feature largely aimed at server farms: JEDEC is giving datacenters the option to balance their user capacity and metadata needs based on specific reliability requirements. The goal here is to implement these stability features while minimizing any hit to peak data throughput.
With rumors swirling that chips as early as AMD's upcoming Medusa Halo (expected to launch early next year) might leverage LPDDR6 for huge bandwidth gains, this JEDEC roadmap makes perfect sense. LPDDR is no longer just "low power" memory; rather, it is becoming a foundational building block for the next generation of high-capacity, insanely fast PCs and servers.
JEDEC's Board of Directors Chairman, Mian Quddus, noted to "stay tuned for more details" as the subcommittee evaluates these features for final publication. We'll be keeping a close eye on this as LPDDR6 gets ready to take over the hardware space!