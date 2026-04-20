SK hynix Mass Produces 192GB SOCAMM2 With Huge Bandwidth Gains





SK hynix has begun mass producing 192GB SOCAMM2 designed for NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform that will power agentic AI factories, the company announced. According to SK hynix, its big-capacity memory modules also deliver big bandwidth gains, with double the bandwidth compared to conventional RDIMM solutions.





"By supplying the 192GB SOCAMM2, SK hynix has established a new standard for AI memory performance," Justin Kim, President & Head of AI Infra (CMO, Chief Marketing Officer) at SK hynix said. "We will solidify our position as the most trusted AI memory solution provider, through close collaboration with our global AI customers."









The announcement comes around six months after Micron touted sampling sampling the industry's highest capacity 192GB SOCAMM2 solution for AI servers. Not long after, Micron pulled its Crucial brand from the consumer market to focus on feeding the more lucrative AI beast that has an insatiable appetite for fast memory and storage products.





SK hynix points out that SOCAMM2 is ideally suited for the AI market's shift from inference to training models. That's because of the standard's low power consumption. According to SK hynix, its 192GB SOCAMM2 solution not only doubles the bandwidth compared to conventional RDIMM, it does it with over 75% improved power efficiency to boot.









"SK hynix expects the new SOCAMM2 product will fundamentally resolve the memory bottlenecks encountered during the training and inference of large language model (LLM) with hundreds of billions of parameters, thereby playing a pivotal role in dramatically accelerating the processing speed of the overall system," SK hynix says.





One thing that's interesting to note is that SOCAMM2 was previously used primarily in smartphones, However, as the market adapts to unprecedented demand for AI, SOCAMM2 products are now finding their way to servers.