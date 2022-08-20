Alleged Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake Full Lineup Leaked Ahead Of Launch
The list, reproduced below, includes some fourteen different SKUs across three different pieces of silicon, although five of the models are duplicates without integrated graphics. It appears that, just like with Alder Lake, the Core i9, Core i7, and top-end Core i5 models will share a die, while a smaller die will be used for the rest of the Core i5 family. New for the 13th-gen family is a yet-smaller die with no E-cores that will apparently be used for the Core i3-13100.
Indeed, this may be the biggest gap between Core i3 and Core i5 to date. The Core i3-13100 lacks any E-cores whatsoever along with having just 4 P-cores. With that said, this chart probably doesn't include every 13th-gen desktop CPU that Intel will eventually release, and there will likely be some slightly higher-end Core i3 models to correspond with the Core i3-12300 from last generation. The two cheapest chips on the chart also take a cut to just 75% of the GPU horsepower of their higher-end siblings.
While this chart doesn't show boost frequencies, the leaks and rumors that we have already seen have implied some pretty crazy things about the clock rates of Raptor Lake. Those details probably only apply to the K-series models, which have elevated PL1 and PL2 ratings compared to the non-K models. This is visible in their base clocks, where the overclockable "K SKU" chips are sporting base clocks as much as 1.3 GHz higher than their non-K counterparts.
Base clock doesn't tell you much about real-world performance, but in this case, particularly for multi-core workloads, we expect the higher TDP alone will result in significant performance differences between the suffix-less and "K" models. We'll find out when these CPUs launch, which could be at Intel's Innovation event starting September 27th.