Overclocked Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K Obliterates Single Threaded Benchmark







Well, there is at least a little headroom in the 13th-generation Core CPUs—at least in the early samples. A CPU-Z result posted up by QXE ( @QXE87 on Twitter ) shows a Core i7-13700K qualification sample hitting 6.18 GHz on all eight of its performance cores, while the E-cores hit 4.19 GHz.





While QXE did not elaborate about what kind of cooling was used on the CPU, he did say that Raptor Lake should be easy to cool at voltages as high as 1.3v. That's likely thanks to refinements in the Intel 7 process used to fabricate these chips. 1.3v is widely considered the maximum "safe" voltage for chips made on Intel 7, and it can be hard to cool Alder Lake at that voltage.



