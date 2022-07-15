Intel Innovation Event Could Mark The Launch Of Its Raptor Lake 13th Gen CPUs





For those of you who are waiting for Intel to launch its 13th Gen Core processors based on Raptor Lake, you may get your wish in about 11 weeks. The chip maker announced that this year's two-day Intel Innovation event will take place September 27-28, 2022 in San Jose, California, with client computing on the docket of topics.





Don't take this to mean that Intel will 100% be announcing Raptor Lake during the event. However, Intel is on track to roll out its next-gen CPUs this year, and it is at least plausible that the 13th Gen lineup will be unveiled either during or sometime rather close to the upcoming event. We'd even say it's rather likely, given what happened at last year's event.





In case anyone has forgotten, Alder Lake made its formal debut at last year's Intel Innovation event on October 27, 2021. And since we keep hearing that Intel's Arc desktop graphics cards will be available in the US this summer, that leaves Raptor Lake as the other major client technology release by the time this year's event rolls around.









Speculation aside, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is scheduled for a keynote at the event. So is Intel CTO Greg Lavender. Confirmed technical session tracks include the following...