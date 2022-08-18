Intel Raptor Lake Core i9 Could Offer A Blistering 350-Watt Extreme Performance Mode





This new mode will apparently only be available on 700-series motherboards, and so it may be a significant part of Intel's attempt to drive adoption of new boards for the new CPUs. Obviously, even assuming that this is true, we don't expect that every 700-series motherboard will support this mode, as supplying upwards of 300 watts to a CPU requires significant design considerations on the part of the motherboard.







Even something like this Silverstone PF240 might not be enough at 350W.