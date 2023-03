Intel Panther Lake Gets Ready To Roar With Third-Gen Xe3 Celestial GPU Architecture

That next generation will be called Xe2, and it will go into the Battlemage discrete GPUs as well as the Lunar Lake integrated graphics. That means that the upcoming Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs will be using integrated graphics based on the first-gen Xe-LPG. The third-generation, or Xe3, will show up in the third-generation Arc GPUs known as "Celestial," and apparently also in the integrated graphics for "Panther Lake", which is expected to come after Lunar Lake.