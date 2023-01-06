Intel Arc GPU Roadmap Leak Details Battlemage And A Looming Alchemist Refresh





Still waiting on those Arc 5 GPUs.



According to the latest leaks, this time originating from YouTuber RedGamingTech, we're actually due for a refreshed Alchemist in the middle part of this year, before we meet second-generation Arc architecture Battlemage early in 2024. This refreshed Alchemist family will supposedly come in the form of a pair of 6GB GPUs with 150W TDPs, an entry-level part in the 75-100W range, and a third part with a TDP in the 175-225W range.





So what about Battlemage? Per the same alleged roadmap, it is supposedly launching in Q1 or Q2 of 2024. It will be based on the "Xe-HPG 2" architecture, and it will reportedly be a major revision of Alchemist with quite a few changes outlined in the cropped slide below. Of those, the most interesting is the statement that it will be "targeting performance/enthusiast gaming," which lately has been a tier above the 225W power range that Raja Koduri prefers



