Intel Claims Meteor Lake CPUs With Tiled Arc GPUs Will Deliver Discrete Graphics Swagger



You probably already know this from seeing it in another article here on HotHardware (or perhaps elsewhere), but Intel published its Investor Meeting 2022 session today, and there's all kinds of intriguing information therein. The most interesting thing to this reporter, though, is Raja Koduri's statement that the Intel 13th-generation Meteor Lake CPUs will include "a new class of graphics" that is powerful enough that "you can't really call it integrated or discrete."

That's to say nothing of the fact that integrated GPUs, even if they are quite large and powerful, are still going to suffer compared to a discrete GPU due to the fact that they have to share their memory interface with the CPU. However, Koduri was specifically talking about the multi-tiled nature of Meteor Lake at this moment. It's possible that Intel has a trick up its sleeve—like, say, a large embedded cache, or even an HBM tile—to really maximize the performance of Meteor Lake's integrated GPUs.







