Intel AXG Streamlines Data Center GPU Roadmap Underscored With A 2 Year Cadence









Last we heard, Intel's Accelerated Computing Group (AXG) was going to follow these GPU parts up with Lancaster Sound and Rialto Bridge. Lancaster sound was planned to be an incremental improvement on Arctic Sound, using a revised Xe-HP architecture, while Rialto Bridge was going to be a refined Ponte Vecchio with improved density leading to a higher core count.









It turns out that neither of those parts are destined to see the light of day. In an editorial posted on Intel's website, Corporate Vice President and Interim General Manager of AXG Jeff McVeigh announced the cancellation of both product lines. This isn't the death of Intel's GPU efforts, though; far from it. Instead, Intel is making what is probably a smart move in the long term.





One of Intel's current Data Center Flex Series GPUs, intended for cloud video processing.



This announcement lines up neatly with statements made recently by Tom "TAP" Petersen about Intel simplifying its approach in the consumer graphics sector. Intel's original plans for Xe included numerous different architectures targeting a wide variety of specific applications, and the company found that it was just too difficult to manage and too inefficient. Instead, the company is taking a much simpler approach similar to NVIDIA and AMD: make one or two graphics architectures at a time, and adapt those parts for multiple applications.





Falcon Shores will host any mixture of x86 and Xe cores for versatile compute.

