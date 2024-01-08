Intel Unveils 14th Gen HX And Core 1 U Mobile CPUs And New, Low Power Desktop Processors

































Intel Core 14th Generation Mainstream Desktop CPUs













Finally, the "T" processors come in with 35-watt power limits and further cuts to the clock rates of each CPU. It's kind of amazing to see that the Core i9-14900T exists; this is Raptor Lake Refresh desktop silicon slashed to an even stricter power limit than what you'll find in the "HX" mobile processors. As a result, the base frequencies are quite low indeed, with the E-core base clock on the Core i9-14900T coming in at just 800 MHz.









Intel Promises Big Updates To APO





We were afraid that APO was a one-and-done to promote the launch of Intel's otherwise-slightly-underwhelming 14th-generation desktop CPUs, but that turns out to not be the case. Intel told us at CES that it will be launching a big update for APO that adds support for games like F1 22, Strange Brigrade, World War Z, Dirt 5, and World of Warcraft alongside the supported titles, which are Guardians of the Galaxy, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Metro Exodus.





Intel's own testing has shown performance gains of up to 18% from enabling APO. Free performance for a software toggle is a darn fine deal, but we'd like to see the tech get backported to 13th- and 12th-gen systems, too. Intel says that the update for APO is coming toward the end of this month.



