Acer Unveils Swift OLED Laptops With Intel's AI Smarts And A Wild 3D Aspire Notebook





Acer is getting a jump on this year’s Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ) with a handful of announcements just ahead of the annual event. Some of the new products include retooled Swift Go laptops based on Intel’s newly-minted Core Ultra processors (read: Meteor Lake), as well as an Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition notebook that delivers 3D content without the need for special eyewear.





Starting with the former, Acer is expanding its Swift lineup of thin and light laptops to take advantage of the AI smarts in Intel’s latest-generation CPUs. The recent launch of Meteor Lake featuring Intel’s first neural processing unit (NPU) and AI acceleration provides a springboard for partners to leap into the era of AI PC, and Acer is getting started in earnest with its Swift Go 16, Swift Go 14, and Swift X.





Like their predecessors, the revamped Swift Go 16 and 14 sport optional OLED displays. The one on the Swift Go 16 boasts a 3200x2000 resolution (WQXGA+) with a 120Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Meanwhile, the Swift Go 14’s OLED display cranks a 2800x1880 resolution with the same DCI-P3 and DisplayHDR ratings, albeit at 90Hz. Additionally, Acer will offer several IPS options (touch and non-touch) at presumably cheaper price points.





Both models also come with several processor options: Core Ultra 9 185H, Ultra 7 155H and 155U, Ultra 5 125H and 125U, and Ultra 5 125U, all with integrated Arc graphics.





Other specs include up to 32GB LPDDR5X system memory, up to 2GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E options, and fairly robust I/O options including dual USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 , USB Type-A with offline charging, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card reader.













Moving on to the Swift X 14, this is a more powerful laptop that’s suitable for gaming and working in graphics. The added graphics muscle comes by way of discrete GPU options ranging from a last-gen GeForce RTX 3050 on up to a current-gen GeForce RTX 4070.





This one can be configured with an OLED display (2880x1880, 120Hz, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3) that is Calman-verified, or an IPS screen (2560x1600, 100% sRGB, 120Hz). Processor options are not quite as meaty, though, with the Swift X 14 only offering a Core Ultra 7 155H or Ultra 5 125H.





Like the Swift Go models, the Swift X can be purchased with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, Storage is cut in half, though, with the max capacity sitting at 1TB. Other features include Killer Wi-Fi 6E, a 76Whr battery, 1080p webcam, dual USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card slot.





The Acer Swift X will be available in February starting at $1,399.99. Meanwhile, the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 will be available in March starting at $749.99 and $799.99, respectively.













Acer also announced the Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition. As the name suggests, the big selling point here is a 3D display that doesn’t require any glasses. The industry push for glasses-free 3D experiences never really gained much traction, but Acer’s not ready to throw in the towel, especially now that we’re on the cusp of AI-powered experiences.





“The stereoscopic 3D laptop is shipped with SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro, which contains an array of SpatialLabs applications and add-ons to further elevate 3D experiences for enthusiasts and casual creators. SpatialLabs Go brings another level of content immersion as it utilizes Acer’s proprietary AI models to transform 2D content to 3D in real-time. Whether it is a photo of beautiful scenery, a video of precious memories, or even a YouTube video, SpatialLabs Go generates depth maps for your 2D content and turns it into stunning stereoscopic 3D in the blink of an eye,” Acer explains.













Users can also view side-by-side videos and/or switch between 2D and 3D models on the Aspire 3D 15.





The 15.6-inch display features a 4K resolution in 2D mode and 1080p in 3D mode. It’s powered by up to an Intel Core i7-13620H or Core i5-13420H processor, up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, a GeForce RTX 2050 or 4050 BPU, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.





The Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition will be available next month starting at $1,399.99.





Finally, Acer revealed one more 3D trick up its sleeve, that being the introduction of its SpatialLabs View 27 gaming monitor. It's a 27-inch display with a 4K resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, claimed Delta E<2 color accuracy, support for both G-Sync and FreeSync.













What obviously separates it from a sea of competing gaming monitors is the displays 3D capabilities.





"The SpatialLabs TrueGame leverages its proprietary shader and driver technique to develop individual 3D profiles with existing depth information from the games. The latest 3D Ultra mode with its second virtual camera showcases greater depth and geometry in every scene, while also offering a wider collection of 3D stereo configurations to allow gamers to customize visual effects and intensity to their liking," Acer explains.





For gaming, there's a one-click gameplay function that automatically launches supported games in their pre-configured 3D profiles.





The Predator SpatialLabs View 27 will be available in the second quarter of this year, priced at $1,999.

