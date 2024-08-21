Indiana Jones And The Great Circle: Release Date, PS5 Availability And A New Trailer
This move is part of a broader effort by Xbox to bring games that the company believes will do well on PlayStation 5. In the hope of increasing sources of revenue to help recoup costs taken on from acquisitions over the years. It follows in the footsteps of games such as Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves, which have successfully been able to find new audiences.
Gamers can look forward to a fun, first-person adventure in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. There will be tombs to explore, jungles to wade through, and plenty of Nazis to punch. Puzzles will be the “beating heart” of the game according to Xbox, which include “mysteriously locked chambers, complex ancient mechanisms, and ritualistic sequences of challenges to understand and solve.”
Indy’s trademark whip will be front and center, of course, available as a means of traversal while also providing a useful combat option for players. Additionally, players will be able to use a camera to take pictures in the environment, a journal that keeps track of the information uncovered during adventures, and make use of various tools they find while exploring.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9. Meanwhile PlayStation 5 owners will need to wait until sometime in Spring of 2025 to join in the adventure.