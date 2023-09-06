Radeon RX 7800 XT And 7700 XT Review: Midrange AMD Gaming GPUs Put To The Test





Radeon RX 7800 XT: Starting At $499, Radeon RX 7700 XT: Starting At $449

The new Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT are built on AMD's RDNA3-based Navi 32 GPU, and are competitive alternatives to the heart of NVIDIA's current midrange GeForce RTX 40 line-up.





