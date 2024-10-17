CATEGORIES
Analogue Unveils 3D Nintendo 64 Console To Revive Retro Games In Glorious 4K

by Alan VelascoThursday, October 17, 2024, 01:48 PM EDT
analogue 3d console hero
The retro gaming experts at Analogue are at it again, this time bringing the Nintendo 64 into the modern age with the Analogue 3D console it teased last year. The company already has a strong track record of bringing back older consoles in style, having released their modern interpretations of the Gameboy, NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis.

The Analogue 3D is a slick looking piece of hardware that takes the original design of the Nintendo 64 and refines some of the design choices made by Nintendo back in the 1990s. The back of the console has the ports gamers expect from a modern device, including an HDMI port, 2 USB ports, and an SD card slot. The front of the console has four controller ports that will work with original controllers, but wireless controllers will also work using Bluetooth.

analogue 3d console body

While modern ports and the slick exterior are nice, the real star of the show is the ability for the Analogue 3D to play every single Nintendo 64 game in 4K. Yes -- Every. Single. Game. This is thanks to the years of engineering effort that went into programming an FPGA that does all the work. The company says that players can enjoy their favorite games without “input lag, graphic/audio inaccuracies, timing/frame rate issues and more.” It’s a promise of the perfect Nintendo 64 experience.

The impressive hardware is coupled with the company’s custom 3D OS, which builds upon Analogue OS’s solid foundation. It has been designed to enable users to get the most out of the Nintendo 64 specific features present in the Analogue 3D. It is referred to as a “scholarly operating system for playing and experiencing an entire era of video games.”

The Analogue 3D is shaping up to be every Nintendo 64 fan’s dream machine. The Analogue 3D will become available for pre-order on October 21 for $249.99, and will make its way to buyers in Q1 of 2025.
Tags:  Nintendo, fpga, retro-gaming, nintendo 64, analogue
