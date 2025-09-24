Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Arrives To Turbocharge AI Flagship Phones
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Specs, Speeds And Feeds
As expected, the new platform places a heavy emphasis on artificial intelligence. The new Hexagon NPU is reportedly 37% faster in accelerating on-device AI tasks, enabling the next generation of AI agents with better power efficiency. This is further complemented by a new Sensing Hub, which helps unlock additional agentic AI features with continuous on-device learning.
For photography, the new AI ISP works with the Hexagon NPU to enable segmenting of an image into over 250 layers for enhanced captures and smart editing. Features like Video Object Eraser and Truepic with C2PA for photo authentication are also part of the package.
Lastly, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity has integrated AI and will reportedly offer up to 40% power savings, and Qualcomm claims its latest Wi-Fi subsystem also results in up to 50% lower latency for gaming. Qualcomm says that this is the first system to integrate Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and UWB. The X85 5G Modem on board boasts peak download speeds of up to 12.5 gigabits-per-second and upload speeds of 3.7Gbps.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Performance ExpectationsEarly benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is a formidable performer with some tests showing it taking a multi-core performance lead over rivals with others showing strong gains in single-core performance. However, you should definitely check out our in-house, hands-on benchmarks HotHardware Editor In Chief, Dave Altavilla was able to run live at the show.
The new platform is expected to power dozens of flagship devices from global OEMs, with new smartphones launching in the coming weeks and months. Confirmed devices include the Xiaomi 17 series and the OnePlus 15, with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series also expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.