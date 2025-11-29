Ayaneo Next II Gaming Handheld Teased With 9" OLED & Ryzen AI Max+ 395
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is a 16-core, 32-thread behemoth with a healthy Radeon 8060S GPU with 40 RDNA 3.5 Compute Units. It's got the highest performing APU on the market, with double the CPU and GPU cores of the AMD Z2 Extreme chipset used by ROG Xbox Ally X and contemporaries. When we tested Strix Point in the ASUS ROG Flow Z13, it was quite impressive.
This means that the Ayaneo Next II should be about twice as powerful ROG Xbox Ally X, and with its included 115Wh battery (which seems to be the largest in its category), it should have decent battery life too. Earlier today, Ayaneo released a tweet with further details on the device after teasing the OLED panel and CPU yesterday.
Besides top-of-the-line internals, there's a slight redesign to the dual touchpads as well. There are also mode-switching triggers, Hall-Effect analog sticks, and four extra back buttons on board. The system also features a dual-fan cooler, which should help keep the Ryzen AI Max 395+'s temperatures in check.
AYANEO NEXT II— AYANEO (@AYANEO__) November 29, 2025
A new-gen flagship Windows handheld built for the future 🔥
Custom 9" OLED native landscape display
2400 × 1504 ultra-clear resolution with a 165Hz high refresh rate
Floating 8-way D-pad & dual intelligent touchpads Dual-mode trigger locks & dual rear buttons 🎮 pic.twitter.com/pE2nm9mTPd
Unfortunately, the price and release window have yet to be confirmed, and the memory configuration hasn't been mentioned yet either. With the high-end hardware inside and current memory shortage, pricing for this device will likely be relatively high, but the Ayaneo Next II looks to be a killer device for those that will be able to afford one.