Hot Hardware’s Best Of CES 2024, Here Are The Showstoppers
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has now come to a close, and as the HotHardware team works to make it back home, there's an opportunity to reflect. This year we saw a plethora of announcements and showcases of new tech, from artificial intelligence applications to laptops, desktops, and displays amidst so much more. Truthfully, it's hard to catch all the announcements between live showings, keynotes, and releases. However, we have determined the best-of-show that we think you should be aware of as CES 2024 is in the books.
NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine – Real-Time NPC Conversations
2024 might just be the year NPCs get better artificial intelligence, and NVIDIA is going to capitalize on that opportunity as much as it can. One of the coolest applications we came across for AI was the Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), which had been mentioned previously at Computex 2023. This is a collaboration between NVIDIA and startup Convai, wherein developers can integrate cloud-based generative AI into their games to enhance NPC conversations to mimic that of the real world. Take a look at the demo we got to see live in the video below, and let us know what you think of the tech:
Lenovo CES Showcase – ThinkBooks Take The Top
Lenovo always has some cool stuff up its sleeve, and this year was no different. Especially with the ThinkBook announcements the company came out swinging with. The first of these is the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, a laptop that effectively includes an Android tablet and packs in portability, functionality, and artificial intelligence prowess. If you thought the Lenovo dual-display laptop of yesteryear’s CES was wacky, this is even more so. In short, this laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics, whose 14” 2.8K OLED display can be detached and used as an Android tablet powered by a Qualcomm processor and a separate battery. Given an external display, you can use both devices at the same time for a whole host of purposes.
Going a more traditional route but cool nonetheless, the Lenovo Thinkbook 13x Gen 4 is an ultra-thin and ultra-light laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors, Intel Arc Graphics, up to 32GB of 8400Mhz LPDDR5x RAM, and some impressive I/O. It also has a whopping 74 WHr battery, which Lenovo claims can drive this laptop for up to 21 hours of video playback, 11.4 hours of web browsing, or 8.2 hours of conference calls. That said, watching YouTube videos for more of the day is nicer than being on a Zoom call, so those battery life estimates are mighty convenient.
Dell Ultrasharp U3425WE – Incredible Display For Daily Driving
Dell had a couple of really cool announcements, but the new Ultrasharp displays were the overall star here. Of course, there is a 40” WUHD ludicrous display in the Ultrasharp line, but that is going to be over the top for most folks. Therefore, we will focus on the 34” Ultrasharp U3425WE. This is a WQHD (3440x1440) display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, 99% DCI-P3 coverage, and an IPS panel that delivers a 2000:1 contrast ratio. Further, it features a built-in Thunderbolt 4 Hub, which can deliver 90W of power and includes:
- Three USB-C ports.
- Five USB Type-A ports.
- A 3.5mm audio jack.
- A 2.5Gb Ethernet port.
Alienware m16 R2 – A Showing of Impressive Alien Tech
Alienware was not one to be left out of all the CES 2024 fun, especially with its parent Dell making the rounds, and as such, they came out swinging. The Alienware m16 R2 was redesigned to improve cooling up to 43% over the previous generation with Cryo-tech cooling advancements. Further, it is rocking Intel Core Ultra H processors under the hood, which can be paired with up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and a 90WHr battery, which can be juiced to 80% in 35 minutes using express charging. This is just a beast of a laptop, but it isn’t the only one from Alienware, which you can check out in our coverage.
AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT – Navi 33 Hit With Some AMD Adrenaline
Changing the pace a little bit, we are switching over to AMD and its hardware announcements at CES. Namely, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT made its debut and provides a boost over the prior AMD Radeon RX 7600 for $60 more at $329. This new GPU features a higher clock speed as well as double the GDDR6 memory, bringing it to 16GB. With these enhancements, the board power is brought up from 165W to 190W to accommodate the performance lift.
Overall, the Radeon RX 7600 XT trades blows against NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4060, especially when frame generation tech is enabled. Of course, you can draw your own conclusions about this and AMD’s other announcements in our AMD coverage from earlier this week.
Phison PS5206-E26 Max – Powering The Future Of SSDs
Sticking with the theme of more nitty-gritty hardware, SSD controllers are the brains of SSD storage devices, which dictate speeds and all the storage functions. At CES, industry leader Phison showed off the PS5026-E26 PCIe 5.0 controller on a reference design SSD, which proved to be pretty impressive. The controller uses a PCIe Gen5x4 interface and supports up to sequential reads of 14,000 MB/s and writes of 11,800 MB/s, which is pretty beefy. Long story short, the reference design SSD using the E26 controller outperformed almost everything else, save for one or two metrics. Ultimately, this is a rather impressive device, and we cannot wait to see where it goes in 2024 to drive the future of SSDs.
MSI Titan 18 HX – A Bonkers Laptop Better Than Many Desktops
Circling back to laptops, MSI had some impressive announcements as well, not least of which is the simply insane MSI Titan 18 HX, which should live up to its name. This is a laptop powered by up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX, 128GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, the latter of which drives the sizeable 18” display. This display is nothing to scoff at either, as MSI claims it to be the world’s first 4K 120Hz mini LED display with a DisplayHDR 1000 rating. Of course, MSI pushed AI with this and other laptop announcements, but ignoring that, this is simply an insane laptop that has all the power you could ever need or want in a mobile device, barring going SFX with a desktop machine.
Intel Core 14th Gen – Processors For All Purposes
Closing out the roundup, we would be remiss if Intel did not get a mention with the slew of products announced at CES. The leader of these announcements is the Intel Core 14th Generation HX processors, which are effectively Intel’s 14th Gen desktop processors that have been power-limited to be more compatible with laptop devices. The pack leader here is the Core i9-14900HX trading blows with AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX3D in gaming workloads.
Besides the HX lineup, Intel also announced Core Mobile Processors Series 1 which are 14th Gen CPUs that are non-Ultra made for the thinnest and lightest devices. Further, Intel revealed a handful of Intel Core 14th Gen Desktop Processors to add to the existing high-end “K” processor models. You can check out the full coverage of all of Intel’s announcements here, and safe to say it’s not too shabby.
At the end of the day, CES 2024 had a lot going on, and seeing all the announcements as they rolled out was rather exciting. Of course, there is much that we could not hit in this list, so keep an eye on HotHardware for future announcements or follow the CES2024 tag for everything we have covered so far.