Dell's New Ultrasharp Monitors For CES 2024 Include A Beautiful 40-Inch 5K Monolith
Dell's "Ultrasharp" is not a brand that needs introduction. Dell has been doing its display thing for a very long time now, and Ultrasharp has been associated with high-quality displays for many years. While not every Ultrasharp display has featured top-of-the-line technology, these upcoming models certainly fit the bill.
We actually saw both of Dell's new upcoming Ultrasharp displays recently. The Ultrasharp U4025QW and the smaller Ultrasharp U3425WE are both killer displays with high-end specifications and loads of extra features. However, Dell's loudest claim about these displays is actually that the company has partnered with 150-year-old German testing and certification agency TÜV Rheinland to optimize the new monitors for eye comfort. Dell proudly boasts that the U4025QW is the first 5K monitor to score a 5-star eye comfort certification.
That doesn't mean they're boring monitors, though. Purely in terms of their capabilties as displays, the new Dell Ultrasharps are quite advanced indeed. The larger U4025QW is a 40" WUHD (5120×2160) monitor with DisplayHDR 600 certification and an IPS Black LCD panel. It also has a 120-Hz refresh rate. Gamers have well known that a higher refresh rate makes for a smoother viewing experience, even for everyday tasks like shuffling windows around on the desktop. Dell agrees, and it was part of the feature set that earned this monitor its five-star eye care certification.
The UW4025QW also includes an ambient light sensor that not only adjusts screen brightness but also color temperature according to ambient light conditions. This can apparently drastically reduce symptoms of eye fatigue over time. Similarly, the new Ultrasharp monitors feature drastically reduced blue light output. Both of these features naturally also contributed to their eye comfort award success.
Of course, if eye care isn't your biggest concern, maybe you'll dig the excellent-for-an-IPS 2000:1 native contrast ratio, the 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 colorspace, the aforementioned 120-Hz refresh rate, or the HDMI 2.1 VRR support. Alternatively, maybe you'll be into the Thunderbolt Hub aspect of these displays.
That's right: connect a Thunderbolt 4 cable to the monitor and receive up to 140W of power to whatever you plug in. Then, the monitor will provide access to its own ports, which include three USB Type-C ports, five USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet connection. In other words, you can use the monitor like a docking station for a Thunderbolt-equipped laptop. Two of the USB Type-C and one of the Type-A ports are on a pop-out module that faces the front of the display for convenience.
As for the U3425WE, it is nearly the exact same display in a smaller 34" size. The quick-access ports are simply on the bottom of the display instead of on a pop-out module, the power delivery is limited to 90W instead of 140W, and the resolution is lowered from WUHD to WQHD (3440×1440). Otherwise, you still get th 120Hz refresh rate and 99% DCI-P3 coverage, you still get that gorgeous IPS Black panel with 2000:1 contrast, and you still get the eye comfort features and 5-star eye comfort rating.
Dell says that both of these monitors will be available globally starting February 27th of this year. They won't come cheap, though. The smaller U3425WE is expected to start at $1019.99 USD, while the big-boy U4025QW is going to run you $2399.99. Hey, you get what you pay for.