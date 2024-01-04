Dell's New Ultrasharp Monitors For CES 2024 Include A Beautiful 40-Inch 5K Monolith

Dell's "Ultrasharp" is not a brand that needs introduction. Dell has been doing its display thing for a very long time now, and Ultrasharp has been associated with high-quality displays for many years. While not every Ultrasharp display has featured top-of-the-line technology , these upcoming models certainly fit the bill.









Top: Dell Ultrasharp U4025QW. Above: Dell Ultrasharp U3425WE.

That doesn't mean they're boring monitors, though. Purely in terms of their capabilties as displays, the new Dell Ultrasharps are quite advanced indeed. The larger U4025QW is a 40" WUHD (5120×2160) monitor with DisplayHDR 600 certification and an IPS Black LCD panel . It also has a 120-Hz refresh rate. Gamers have well known that a higher refresh rate makes for a smoother viewing experience, even for everyday tasks like shuffling windows around on the desktop. Dell agrees, and it was part of the feature set that earned this monitor its five-star eye care certification.

Of course, if eye care isn't your biggest concern, maybe you'll dig the excellent-for-an-IPS 2000:1 native contrast ratio, the 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 colorspace, the aforementioned 120-Hz refresh rate, or the HDMI 2.1 VRR support. Alternatively, maybe you'll be into the Thunderbolt Hub aspect of these displays.





Dell Ultrasharp U4025QW ports. The U3425WE has the same ports.

That's right: connect a Thunderbolt 4 cable to the monitor and receive up to 140W of power to whatever you plug in. Then, the monitor will provide access to its own ports, which include three USB Type-C ports, five USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet connection. In other words, you can use the monitor like a docking station for a Thunderbolt-equipped laptop. Two of the USB Type-C and one of the Type-A ports are on a pop-out module that faces the front of the display for convenience.





The pop-out quick access ports on the U4025QW.



