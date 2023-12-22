MSI Teases Titan 18 HX Gaming Laptop With First-Ever 18-Inch 4K 120Hz Mini LED Display





MSI is preparing a big treat for fans of large and beastly gaming laptops. In the lead up to next month's Consumer Electronics Show, MSI is offering some preliminary info on its upcoming Titan 18 HX, which as the model name suggests is an 18-inch gaming laptop. What the model designation doesn't overtly reveal, however, is what makes the 18-inch display so special.







While 18-inch laptops are already comparatively rare, MSI says the Titan 18 HX will be the only laptop in the world to feature an 18-inch panel with a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and mini LED backlighting when it lands in January. That combination simply doesn't exist on any other gaming laptop in the same size class.





MSI tapped AUO to supply the mini LED panels (powered by AmLED technology) for its gargantuan gaming laptop. It boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio, meaning 4K is served by way of a 3840x2400 resolution rather than 3840x2160 (16:9), and is capable of achieving 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The contrast ratio checks in at an impressive 2,000,000:1.













In case you're wondering, 1,000 nits is exceptionally bright, as it plays into one of the strengths of mini LED technology. Additionally, the Titan 18 HX is DisplayHDR 1000 certified. The cherry on top is 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, which paves the way for exceptional image quality.





Based on the specs alone, we have high hopes for the Titan 18 HX. It will come down to execution, though, and to to that end MSI says "every mini LED panel on the Titan 18 will be strictly examined before assembly and promises the most accurate color reproduction to every enthusiast around the globe." We shall see.





