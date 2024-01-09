Lenovo's 2024 ThinkBook Laptops Include A Model That Doubles As An Android Tablet
Lenovo announced its venture into the AI PC era at CES 2024 with a handful of new ThinkBook laptops. Among the new arrivals are a hybrid laptop/tablet, and a laptop built for both creators and gamers.
ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 HybridWhile AI is the buzzword for tech these days, portability and functionality will always be key features for those needing to get things done on the go. The newly announced Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid checks all three boxes. It brings a unique ability to be used as a Windows laptop, or an Android based tablet.
While the 14-inch 2.8K OLED display is connected to the Hybrid Station, it takes advantage of an Intel Core Ultra processor and Intel Arc graphics. The Hybrid Station can also be used as a standalone PC with an external display connected to it, even with the display detached. This could be advantageous when the laptop display causes an obstructed view of the external display.
Adding to the functionality of the hybrid laptop is when the display is detached, it can also be used as a separate Android tablet. The display houses a Qualcomm processor, and a separate battery from the Hybrid Station. So, users can have a fully functional AI PC attached to an external display, while also being able to take advantage of having a separate Android tablet that is compatible with an optional Lenovo Tab Pen. Both the Hybrid Station and detached display acting as an Android tablet can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi.
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 will be available starting Q2, with an expected starting price of $1999.
Lenovo Thinkbook 13x Gen 4Keeping portability in mind, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is ultra-thin, and ultra-light. Packed into the 12.9mm thin profile is a 74Whr battery that is reported to last up to 21 hours of video playback, up to 11.4 hours of web browsing, or up to 82 hours of conference calls.
The 13x Gen 4 comes with a 13.2-inch display, an edge-to-edge keyboard, and a large 120mm touchpad. The display panel has a low-power mode that can adjust the refresh rate and brightness based on a user’s attention and presence, reducing energy consumption. It is also Lenovo’s first certified carbon-neutral product for the SMB market certified for the British Standards Institution and includes TCO Certified and Energy Star certifications.
In terms of compute power, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 comes with Intel Core Ultra processors. It also includes up to 32GB of 8400MHz LPDDR5x memory, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Arc graphics, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Audio is delivered through four Harmon/Kardon speakers, and four 360-degree AI-based noise cancelling microphones.
The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 laptop will be available starting Q1 2024, with an expected starting price of $1399.
Lenovo ThinkBook 14i Gen 6+Continuing with the AI PC theme, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14i Gen 6+ comes packed with an Intel Core Ultra processor, which enables AI PC features that the company says will optimize user experiences in workflows such as office tools, photo, video and audio editing, meeting collaboration, and more.
Users should be able to create without worry with up to 32GB dual channel LPDDR5X memory, built-in Intel Arc graphics, and a large 85Wh battery. Logging onto the laptop is made simpler with an IR camera that enhances security with a lock on leave feature.
The 14.5-inch 3K display has a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Lenovo says that users will be able to type more comfortably as well, with what it calls an enhanced keyboard that has larger and concave keys. It will be kept cool thanks to a new dual fan and rear exhaust to expedite warm air.
Adding to the allure of the 14i Gen 6+ to what Lenovo calls “an intelligent graphics solution that connects to the ThinkBook 14i Gen 6+ via the TGX port. The ThinkBook Graphics Extension is said to significantly boost AI computing power in association with the Intel Core Ultra processor and take advantage of “exclusive AI features,” via the TGX dock, which supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX desktop GPUs.
The Lenovo ThinkBook 14i Gen 6+ will be available starting Q2 of 2024, with an expected bundle starting price of $2199.
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 5The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 will be available with up to an Intel Core i9 (14th Gen) processor, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Lenovo remarks the laptop is “built for the era of AI.”
Lenovo touts the 16p Gen 5 being ideal for both creativity and gaming. It offers up a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and three USB-A ports located on the sides, and an HDMI port on the back. The laptop will also offer a maximum storage capacity with dual SSD slots.
A new keyboard comes with the 16p Gen 5 laptop, with improved keys, LED indicators, and a realigned TouchPad more central to the keyboard. The laptop can also deliver up to 200W Thermal Design Power (TDP) and is kept cool and quiet via dual fans with a full-length rear air vent.
Going back the theme of the AI PC, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 laptop also houses a Lenovo LA3 AI chip, Smart Power 3.0, and Intelligent Adaptive Dimming. All those features are said by the company to bring harmony to optimize system performance, energy efficiency, and battery charging.
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 will be available starting Q1 2024, with an expected starting price of $1599.
Those interested in purchasing one the above Lenovo ThinkBooks can keep track on the company's website.