Exclusive First Look At Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra Performance With Intel!
Tomorrow, 12/13/23, at 4:30 PM ET you absolutely should join us LIVE from New York with our friends from Intel, VP & GM of Client Performance Marketing Dan Rogers and Senior Director of Technical Marketing, Robert Hallock.
We're going to be running new Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake laptops LIVE with these two very special guests!
Hit play and then the REMINDER BELL below, so you get notified when we go livestreaming on YouTube! You can also hit this event on our Facebook page, if you prefer, or find us on LinkedIn and HotHardware Twitch too!