AMD Unveils Desktop APUs, More AM4 CPUs And A Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU With 16GB At CES





Instead, AMD's got a few other interesting products to announce at this year's CES, including some new desktop chips for both Socket AM5 and Socket AM4. There's also an updated graphics card as well as the announcement of a revision to the company's AMD Advantage program . We'll start with that, since it's arguably the simplest.





AMD says that laptops bearing the Advantage badge will still offer consumers a great computing experience, with solid gaming performance and high power efficiency. No word on whether the Advantage badge will require laptop vendors to ship machines with dual-channel memory or NVMe storage, like Intel's Arc Graphics badge requires.







Speaking of graphics, let's check out this new Radeon SKU from AMD. It's exactly what what you think: an "XT" version of the Radeon RX 7600 . The changes to this part from the original recipe are overall minor: an extra 220 MHz of GPU core clock, and an upgrade to 8GB of RAM comprise the important differences, although XT models will also be able to draw a bit more power—up to 190W from 165W—and they're also required to support DisplayPort 2.1, which was optional on the original RX 7600. Overall, it looks like a solid addition in the mid-range segment.





AMD's benchmarks in its slide deck compare the Radeon RX 7600 XT against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 as well as against the GeForce RTX 2060. The latter is because AMD says that half of all Steam users are using a GPU that is equivalent or worse in comparison to the GeForce RTX 2060. Unsurprisingly, the Radeon RX 7600 XT is much faster than the old Turing GPU; AMD highlights what a great upgrade the new card would be for those people.





Against the GeForce RTX 4060, the story is less clear-cut, but AMD is perhaps taking a page from NVIDIA's book here and showing that its part is faster than the competitor's card when both have frame generation enabled. It's a pretty interesting comparison because the GeForce RTX 4060 does actually compete well with the Radeon RX 7600 XT with only upscaling engaged. The comparison is really more showing that AMD's frame generation gives a bigger uplift than NVIDIA's.





New AMD CPUs For Both Socket AM4 & Socket AM5

As you can see, there are four models. The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is the only one of the three that's based on "Vermeer," the original Ryzen 5000-series CPU design. It sports eight Zen 3 cores, 16 threads, and 3D V-Cache for a total of 100MB of combined L2 and L3 cache. In fact, the only two differences between this chip and the original 3D V-Cache CPU, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D , are that this one runs 400MHz slower on base and boost, and notably the MSRP on this part is just $249, fully $200 cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. AMD says that the extra 400MHz of CPU clock barely matters in games, and that this part can still outrun a Core i5-13600K.





Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 5700, Ryzen 5 5600GT, and Ryzen 5 5500GT are based on the monolithic Cezanne silicon. Technically, the Ryzen 7 5700 isn't actually new; it's been around as an OEM-only chip for a while. It is fundamentally identical to the Ryzen 7 5700X, except that that part is Vermeer and this one is Cezanne. That means a downgrade to PCIe 3.0 instead of 4.0, and the loss of half of the L3 cache leaving it with 20MB of total cache. This should still be a pretty quick CPU, though; certainly not bad for its $175 suggested retail price.





For general productivity tasks, a Raphael processor with a higher core count will probably offer better performance. Likewise, for discrete GPU gaming, a Raphael-X3D chip with 3D V-Cache will be your best AMD choice. For serious AI processing, you'll definitely want a GPU rather than the integrated NPU here.



