Lenovo CES 2024 Booth Tour: Exciting Gaming Laptops, Wild Hybrid Windows-Android Machine

Top: Dave with Nick from Intel Performance Labs. Above: Lenovo ThinkBook 13x

Lenovo Legion LOQ 15IRX9

Lenovo's Sam detaches the Android tablet from the Windows laptop in the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

We've just uploaded a twenty-minute walk-around of the Lenovo booth at CES 2024 to our YouTube channel, embedded above. In the clip, we go through the majority of the company's latest laptop and gaming offerings, including the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5, and you can view it vicariously, if you wish.





It's Friday, and that means CES week is over. It's been a wild ride, as the market has finally fully shed the lethargy that came with the pandemic and is back into full swing. There have been tons of interesting and innovative products at this year's show, but few companies brought as wide a range of new gear as Lenovo.We've actually already covered the overwhelming majority of the new stuff that the hardware giant brought to the show. From the updated ThinkPad and Ideapad machines that the company launched last month with the release of Meteor Lake, through the Yoga and IdeaPad convertibles we wrote about on Monday, to Lenovo's Legion gaming lineup , we've just about covered it all.Also fascinating are Lenovo's new battery-powered keyboard and mouse that you can charge with your nervous energy . The Mechanical Energy Harvesting Combo, despite its science-fiction-sounding name, are a real keyboard and mouse combo that can be charged with mechanical dials and knobs that you spin yourself. Mechanical energy doesn't make a lot of electrical energy, but it's still a cool idea to see integrated into hardware like this.That's not to ignore the innovative ThinkBook Plus Gen 5, of course. Lenovo always brings a piece of unique hardware to CES every year, and this year it's the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5, a machine that is both a Windows laptop and an Android tablet. We covered that slick device on Tuesday, so make sure to look into that if you haven't. Actually, even if you have, you can see it again in our new video: