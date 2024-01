MSI Announces A Barrage Of Bleeding-Edge AI Laptops At CES 2024

With CES 2024 being in full swing, product launches are coming in at a blistering pace. Chief among the themes consistent across many brands is the inclusion of AI technology in new products (big surprise, right?). MSI is no exception, announcing a bevy of new laptops that range from content creation machines to some of the fastest gaming beasts around.The MSI Titan 18 HX tops the list, with an Intel Core i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 as the top specs. Followed closely are the Raider HX and Stealth 18 to round out the lineup with new 18 inch screens. Other laptops such as the Vector HX and Sword HX help to bring the latest tech at lower price levels, while still packing a punch.Content creation is also on display with laptops such as the Creator Z17 HX Studio, which comes packed with a 17-inch OLED display.What these laptops all have in common is the emphasis on their AI capabilities, ranging from utilizing NVIDIA's DLSS technology to MSI's own AI Engine software suite. And in some cases, the integrated NPU in Intel's latest-generation Meteor Lake processors.