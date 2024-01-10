MSI Announces A Barrage Of Bleeding-Edge AI Laptops At CES 2024
With CES 2024 being in full swing, product launches are coming in at a blistering pace. Chief among the themes consistent across many brands is the inclusion of AI technology in new products (big surprise, right?). MSI is no exception, announcing a bevy of new laptops that range from content creation machines to some of the fastest gaming beasts around.
The MSI Titan 18 HX tops the list, with an Intel Core i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 as the top specs. Followed closely are the Raider HX and Stealth 18 to round out the lineup with new 18 inch screens. Other laptops such as the Vector HX and Sword HX help to bring the latest tech at lower price levels, while still packing a punch.
Content creation is also on display with laptops such as the Creator Z17 HX Studio, which comes packed with a 17-inch OLED display.
What these laptops all have in common is the emphasis on their AI capabilities, ranging from utilizing NVIDIA's DLSS technology to MSI's own AI Engine software suite. And in some cases, the integrated NPU in Intel's latest-generation Meteor Lake processors.
The Intel Core Ultra and Core i9 processors come packed with AI smarts in these laptops, and is one of the leading novelties in MSI's introduction. Traditionally, all eyes would be on gaming prowess first, and productivity second if we're to go by historical laptop marketing. Gaming has taken a virtual back seat to AI at CES, which is taking the charge in these new laptops.
MSI's AI centric software suite includes automatically adjusting items such as the power profile, display, or backlight settings using AI. Gigabyte introduced a similar set of utilities with its own AI laptop announcements, signaling the combined effort of the sector in general.
The Titan 18 HX, being the halo laptop from MSI, has an impressive 128GB of possible RAM, upgraded screen, and the most thermal headroom for its NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and Intel CPU. Of interest to note is that it is also physically smaller in the back, with the protruding section being replaced by a more modest design while maintaining its cooling apparatus.
The Titan 18 HX also has the world's first 4K 120Hz mini LED display according to MSI, with DisplayHDR 1000.
MSI is pushing AI capabilities of its machines, but it did not forget aesthetics it seems. RGB is still abundant in its designs, ranging from rear illuminated logos to the ever-popular symphony of color that some of its gaming laptops exhibit. Those users wanting a more tame experience without as much gaming pizazz will be happy with the more understated content creation options such as the Creator Pro X18 HX A14V.
By our count, MSI introduced no less than 23 laptop lines at CES, several of which can be broken down into multiple configurations and models for a total of 56 SKUs. That's way too many to cover in detail here. However, you can check out MSI's announcement for more details (Protip: scroll down to the bottom for a plethora of spec sheets).