MSI Announces A Barrage Of Bleeding-Edge AI Laptops At CES 2024





MSI is pushing AI capabilities of its machines, but it did not forget aesthetics it seems. RGB is still abundant in its designs, ranging from rear illuminated logos to the ever-popular symphony of color that some of its gaming laptops exhibit. Those users wanting a more tame experience without as much gaming pizazz will be happy with the more understated content creation options such as the Creator Pro X18 HX A14V.





By our count, MSI introduced no less than 23 laptop lines at CES, several of which can be broken down into multiple configurations and models for a total of 56 SKUs. That's way too many to cover in detail here. However, you can check out MSI's announcement for more details (Protip: scroll down to the bottom for a plethora of spec sheets).

The Titan 18 HX, being the halo laptop from MSI, has an impressive 128GB of possible RAM, upgraded screen, and the most thermal headroom for its NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and Intel CPU. Of interest to note is that it is also physically smaller in the back, with the protruding section being replaced by a more modest design while maintaining its cooling apparatus.The Titan 18 HX also has the world's first 4K 120Hz mini LED display according to MSI, with DisplayHDR 1000.