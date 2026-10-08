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GTA 6 Leaker Returns With 24 Minutes Of Footage, Escalating Spoiler Concerns

by Chris HarperThursday, October 08, 2026, 12:25 PM EDT
Ambrosia, a muddy forest region in GTA VI, features prominently in new leaks.
Ambrosia, a rural region in GTA VI, is featured prominently in new leaks. Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar's nemesis "CyberLeek" is at it again, having dropped a new "Extended Leek" of Grand Theft Auto VI footage showcasing a build that somehow has developer features unlocked. The Extended Leek mainly takes place in the Ambrosia region of Grand Theft Auto VI, and includes extended dirt biking gameplay.

This is the longest stretch between CyberLeeks' GTA VI related releases by far. The delayed release of this leak was likely related the official Extended Look that hit Netflix a few weeks back, which obviously minimized the intrigue of low-resolution leaked footage. To date, the cadence of releases has been...
  1. The "Extended Leek"
  2. Prologue 1 (as of August 27th, immediately preceding the official Extended Look)
  3. Rideout Customs
  4. Game Store
  5. Beach
  6. Nine1Nine footage
  7. Nudist Town (as of August 24th)
  8. Plane (Night)
  9. Gas Station
  10. Strip Club
  11. 3 Hypercar Videos
  12. Plane (covered August 20th)
  13. Junkies
  14. Taser
  15. "Random"
  16. Full Map (covered August 18th)
  17. Basketball
  18. 3 Map Sneak Peeks 
The leaks also showcase transformative long-hair, tattooed looks on our playable characters.
The leaks also showcase transformative long-hair, tattooed looks on our playable characters. Image: Rockstar
To respect Rockstar's work and not incur the fury of Take-Two's legal team, I won't be sharing any screenshots or links to leaked Grand Theft Auto VI material here. Fortunately, there's not much lost by doing so. Now that we have an Extended Look and other in-depth coverage through sources like the Love Magazine cover story, Cyberleek is left leaking footage of random open world activities and screwing with developer tools.

That isn't to say plenty of legitimate information can't be surmised from the new "Extended Leek"—the problem is that little of it is new information. We already knew dirt biking, full nudity, and extensive character customization would be included in Grand Theft Auto VI. We already have official, albeit limited, peeks at all of these aspects of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The most surprising aspect of this story isn't that CyberLeek has a build with development features enabled or any of the actual game content. What's surprising is that CyberLeek is still doing this at all, since the cryptocurrency tied to his operation had seemingly been pumped-and-dumped ahead of the official Extended Look. CyberLeek may still want to monetize what he can in the month and change left ahead of the full Grand Theft Auto VI release.
Tags:  Gaming, Rockstar Games, leaks, grand theft auto vi, gta 6
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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