GTA 6 Leaker Returns With 24 Minutes Of Footage, Escalating Spoiler Concerns
This is the longest stretch between CyberLeeks' GTA VI related releases by far. The delayed release of this leak was likely related the official Extended Look that hit Netflix a few weeks back, which obviously minimized the intrigue of low-resolution leaked footage. To date, the cadence of releases has been...
- The "Extended Leek"
- Prologue 1 (as of August 27th, immediately preceding the official Extended Look)
- Rideout Customs
- Game Store
- Beach
- Nine1Nine footage
- Nudist Town (as of August 24th)
- Plane (Night)
- Gas Station
- Strip Club
- 3 Hypercar Videos
- Plane (covered August 20th)
- Junkies
- Taser
- "Random"
- Full Map (covered August 18th)
- Basketball
- 3 Map Sneak Peeks
That isn't to say plenty of legitimate information can't be surmised from the new "Extended Leek"—the problem is that little of it is new information. We already knew dirt biking, full nudity, and extensive character customization would be included in Grand Theft Auto VI. We already have official, albeit limited, peeks at all of these aspects of Grand Theft Auto VI.
The most surprising aspect of this story isn't that CyberLeek has a build with development features enabled or any of the actual game content. What's surprising is that CyberLeek is still doing this at all, since the cryptocurrency tied to his operation had seemingly been pumped-and-dumped ahead of the official Extended Look. CyberLeek may still want to monetize what he can in the month and change left ahead of the full Grand Theft Auto VI release.