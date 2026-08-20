GTA 6 Leakers Turn Up The Heat With Threats To Expose More Content
CyberLeek is promoting the clips along with a cryptocurrency that viewers can pay for in order to vote for the next leak. He's also positioning the leaks as a campaign against Rockstar Games and other publishers going all-digital.
Per IGN, the most alarming aspect of the leak from Take-Two's perspective must be the shooting scene in the leaked footage. The latest leak shows plane gameplay, as well as a scene near the end where the player shoots the word "leek" into a wall. This debunks claims that CyberLeek has simply been drip-feeding footage for profit and notoriety, and indicates that a real, current build of the game is being used for this released footage.
Another recent leak included in-game music using a real-life song released in January of 2025, showing that the build is clearly new compared to previously-leaked footage, some of which was obviously still in-development. While we can't be sure exactly how far along this build is compared to the version of the game set for console release on November 19th, it seems like a close-to-complete version of the game.
Because of this, we highly suggest any players trying to avoid story or gameplay spoilers to stay away from social media or blacklist accounts that are sharing the footage. At this point, full story spoilers could be on the table, and while the story is not typically the main draw of Grand Theft Auto game, Rockstar's great track record with story-focused titles and the unique dual protagonist setup of Grand Theft Auto VI could be uniquely interesting.
CyberLeek's demands insist that Rockstar and other publishers reject Sony's planned all-digital future, and also put an end to anti-consumer practices like removal of already paid-for content. Since the leaks are also being used to directly profit from what's most likely to be a rug-pull crypto scam, though, it's hard to consider CyberLeek's actions altruistic. They likely are not.