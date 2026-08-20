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GTA 6 Leakers Turn Up The Heat With Threats To Expose More Content

by Chris HarperThursday, August 20, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
Official Grand Theft Auto VI concept art.
Official Grand Theft Auto VI concept art. Image: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI has suffered from numerous major leaks lately, including the release of the game's full map just two days ago. As promised by the hacker responsible, CyberLeek, more game content has followed, which suggests this footage is from a newer build of the game and that it is still in his possession, or he still has access to Rockstar's assets somehow.

CyberLeek is promoting the clips along with a cryptocurrency that viewers can pay for in order to vote for the next leak. He's also positioning the leaks as a campaign against Rockstar Games and other publishers going all-digital.

The leaked cutscene takes place on a familiar boat from official screens
One leaked cutscene takes place on a familiar boat from official screens. Image: Rockstar Games


Per IGN, the most alarming aspect of the leak from Take-Two's perspective must be the shooting scene in the leaked footage. The latest leak shows plane gameplay, as well as a scene near the end where the player shoots the word "leek" into a wall. This debunks claims that CyberLeek has simply been drip-feeding footage for profit and notoriety, and indicates that a real, current build of the game is being used for this released footage.

Another recent leak included in-game music using a real-life song released in January of 2025, showing that the build is clearly new compared to previously-leaked footage, some of which was obviously still in-development. While we can't be sure exactly how far along this build is compared to the version of the game set for console release on November 19th, it seems like a close-to-complete version of the game.

Because of this, we highly suggest any players trying to avoid story or gameplay spoilers to stay away from social media or blacklist accounts that are sharing the footage. At this point, full story spoilers could be on the table, and while the story is not typically the main draw of Grand Theft Auto game, Rockstar's great track record with story-focused titles and the unique dual protagonist setup of Grand Theft Auto VI could be uniquely interesting.

CyberLeek's demands insist that Rockstar and other publishers reject Sony's planned all-digital future, and also put an end to anti-consumer practices like removal of already paid-for content. Since the leaks are also being used to directly profit from what's most likely to be a rug-pull crypto scam, though, it's hard to consider CyberLeek's actions altruistic. They likely are not.
Tags:  Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto vi, gta6
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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