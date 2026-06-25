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GTA 6 Preorder Guide: Read Carefully Before Buying

by Chris HarperThursday, June 25, 2026, 02:22 PM EDT
hero gta6 ultimate
Pre-orders are now available for Grand Theft Auto VI, and we can confirm that the game's price will start at $79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition. There has been some controversy regarding these numbers and the features exclusive to Ultimate Edition, but we'll discuss all of that in the "Before You Buy" section below. For now, let's break down what bonuses are available for those that pre-order the game.

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Order Bonuses (All Versions)

The biggest bonus for pre-order customers is a retro-themed Vintage Vice City Pack. The Vintage Vice City pack will include retro outfits for playable characters Jason and Lucia pictured above, as well as a similarly retro car. Unpictured but also included will be a weapon skin themed after Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's Tommy Vercetti, allowing his iconic shirt pattern to be applied to your guns of choice.

gta6 vice city pack1
Jason & Lucia pre-order outfits (Vintage Vice City Pack)

Exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro pre-orders is also a free month of GTA+, which includes expanded access to Grand Theft Auto Online perks and access to Rockstar's back catalog including most major titles, save for Red Dead Redemption 2. Xbox players will not be receiving the GTA+ membership bonus, however.

gta6 vice city pack2
'55 Vapid Stanier sedan (Vintage Vice City Pack)

What To Know Before Buying

So, the pre-order bonuses for Grand Theft Auto VI seem pretty straightforward. It's one car, one set of cosmetics for both characters, a single weapon skin, and a free month of GTA+ for PlayStation owners--but not Xbox owners.

Where things get a little bit more dicey is with the exclusive Ultimate Edition features. For example, the physical version of the game will not actually come with a disc, but rather a download code for the game. For console players who paid extra for physical media access this generation, that's a bitter pill to swallow. It also suggests that the game could exceed a UHD Blu-Ray's 100 GB storage limit, which rumors have suggested for some time.

Despite advertising stating that GTA VI is "best on PlayStation 5", we still don't have final performance numbers for the game. The last peek we got was limited to 30 FPS, with the footage used on Rockstar's site capped at a 1440p resolution. This suggests that native 4K may not be possible on current-gen console hardware, though a leak claims that the game could include both Quality and Performance modes with different performance profiles. Most analysis suggests that 60 FPS may not be feasible even on the PS5 Pro, and the lack of confirmation from Rockstar doesn't help matters.

gta6 ultimateedition 1

Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition Bonuses

Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition will have a number of exclusive features, which include vehicle customizations, Salon styles, an exclusive clothing store, a tattoo parlor, a gang compound, an illegal goods store and a classic car collection, tied to specific missions.

gta6 ultimateedition gang compound

The Ultimate Edition will also include all of the pre-order bonuses and additional exclusive vehicles, outfits, and weapons. The decision to lock the vehicle mod shops, Salon, tattoo parlor, and clothing store access to the Ultimate Edition has proven quite controversial among the fanbase, with players quick to point out that features like these have historically been included in the base game of GTA. It would seem that the success of GTA Online has shifted some priorities over at Rockstar.

gta6 ultimateedition 2

In the end, all of the Ultimate Edition exclusives will cost an extra $20 atop the base game. For a number of players, that value proposition will be acceptable.

Pre-order customers will be able to pre-load the game starting on November 12th, before full access is granted on November 19th. Hopefully you'll have had your fun with other recent releases by then.

Tags:  Take-Two Interactive, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto vi, gta 6, gta vi, console gaming
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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