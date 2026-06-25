GTA 6 Preorder Guide: Read Carefully Before Buying
Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Order Bonuses (All Versions)The biggest bonus for pre-order customers is a retro-themed Vintage Vice City Pack. The Vintage Vice City pack will include retro outfits for playable characters Jason and Lucia pictured above, as well as a similarly retro car. Unpictured but also included will be a weapon skin themed after Grand Theft Auto: Vice City's Tommy Vercetti, allowing his iconic shirt pattern to be applied to your guns of choice.
Jason & Lucia pre-order outfits (Vintage Vice City Pack)
'55 Vapid Stanier sedan (Vintage Vice City Pack)
What To Know Before Buying
So, the pre-order bonuses for Grand Theft Auto VI seem pretty straightforward. It's one car, one set of cosmetics for both characters, a single weapon skin, and a free month of GTA+ for PlayStation owners--but not Xbox owners.
Where things get a little bit more dicey is with the exclusive Ultimate Edition features. For example, the physical version of the game will not actually come with a disc, but rather a download code for the game. For console players who paid extra for physical media access this generation, that's a bitter pill to swallow. It also suggests that the game could exceed a UHD Blu-Ray's 100 GB storage limit, which rumors have suggested for some time.
Despite advertising stating that GTA VI is "best on PlayStation 5", we still don't have final performance numbers for the game. The last peek we got was limited to 30 FPS, with the footage used on Rockstar's site capped at a 1440p resolution. This suggests that native 4K may not be possible on current-gen console hardware, though a leak claims that the game could include both Quality and Performance modes with different performance profiles. Most analysis suggests that 60 FPS may not be feasible even on the PS5 Pro, and the lack of confirmation from Rockstar doesn't help matters.
Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition BonusesGrand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition will have a number of exclusive features, which include vehicle customizations, Salon styles, an exclusive clothing store, a tattoo parlor, a gang compound, an illegal goods store and a classic car collection, tied to specific missions.
The Ultimate Edition will also include all of the pre-order bonuses and additional exclusive vehicles, outfits, and weapons. The decision to lock the vehicle mod shops, Salon, tattoo parlor, and clothing store access to the Ultimate Edition has proven quite controversial among the fanbase, with players quick to point out that features like these have historically been included in the base game of GTA. It would seem that the success of GTA Online has shifted some priorities over at Rockstar.
In the end, all of the Ultimate Edition exclusives will cost an extra $20 atop the base game. For a number of players, that value proposition will be acceptable.
Pre-order customers will be able to pre-load the game starting on November 12th, before full access is granted on November 19th. Hopefully you'll have had your fun with other recent releases by then.
- Pre-order Grand Theft Auto VI on PlayStation 5/5 Pro for $79.99 USD* (Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Target)
- Pre-order Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 5/5 Pro for $99.99 (PSN)
- Pre-order Grand Theft Auto VI on Xbox Series X/S for $79.99 USD* (Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Target)
- Pre-order Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition on Xbox Series X/S for $99.99 USD (Xbox Store)