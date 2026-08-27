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Rockstar Finally Speaks As GTA 6 Leaks Spiral Out Of Control

by Chris HarperThursday, August 27, 2026, 02:22 PM EDT
hero gta6 vicecitypostcard
Official Vice City postcard. Image: Rockstar Games
We're just ahead of the 3 PM EST premiere of the Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Peek on Netflix, and Rockstar's statement responding to recent leaks that spurred this extended peek is spreading far and wide.

We've been covering the ongoing "CyberLeek" saga since the leaker started releasing Grand Theft Auto VI footage last week. From the looks of it, CyberLeek has a near-complete copy of the game, and may spoil the entire story if law enforcement doesn't catch him first.

CyberLeek website screenshot.
CyberLeek website screenshot. Image: CyberLeek


Unfortunately for Rockstar, its official statement was both immediately preceded and followed by new leaks of Grand Theft Auto VI, culminating in a leak of the game's prologue. Below is a complete list of CyberLeek's Grand Theft Auto VI leaks-to-date.
  1. Prologue 1
  2. Rideout Customs
  3. Game Store
  4. Beach
  5. Nine1Nine footage
  6. Nudist Town (as of August 24th)
  7. Plane (Night)
  8. Gas Station
  9. Strip Club
  10. 3 Hypercar Videos
  11. Plane (covered August 20th by me)
  12. Junkies
  13. Taser
  14. "Random"
  15. Full Map (covered August 18th by Zak)
  16. Basketball
  17. 3 Map Sneak Peeks 
The leaks are extensive, and in some cases represent parts of the game that aren't visually up-to-par with trailer footage. While we can't assess Grand Theft Auto VI based on leaked pre-release footage, noticeable downgrades versus the trailer visuals are present in the prologue scenes leaked yesterday. These downgrades may or may not be reflected in the final game, though.
In Rockstar's official statement, it's clear that the leaks are "heartbreaking" for the development team. Rockstar asserts that this is not how it intended the public to see the game after all this time, and that the developers are sorry for the length it's taken to finish the game. Rockstar also hopes that "everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves" instead of folding to the temptation of CyberLeek's spoilers.

What remains to be seen is how this Extended Look footage compares to both the leaks and pre-existing trailers. Unlike the leaks, we expect the Extended Look footage to be near-identical to what players will experience on November 19th.
Tags:  Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, leaks, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto vi, gta vi
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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