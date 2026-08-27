Rockstar Finally Speaks As GTA 6 Leaks Spiral Out Of Control
We've been covering the ongoing "CyberLeek" saga since the leaker started releasing Grand Theft Auto VI footage last week. From the looks of it, CyberLeek has a near-complete copy of the game, and may spoil the entire story if law enforcement doesn't catch him first.
Unfortunately for Rockstar, its official statement was both immediately preceded and followed by new leaks of Grand Theft Auto VI, culminating in a leak of the game's prologue. Below is a complete list of CyberLeek's Grand Theft Auto VI leaks-to-date.
- Prologue 1
- Rideout Customs
- Game Store
- Beach
- Nine1Nine footage
- Nudist Town (as of August 24th)
- Plane (Night)
- Gas Station
- Strip Club
- 3 Hypercar Videos
- Plane (covered August 20th by me)
- Junkies
- Taser
- "Random"
- Full Map (covered August 18th by Zak)
- Basketball
- 3 Map Sneak Peeks
August 26, 2026In Rockstar's official statement, it's clear that the leaks are "heartbreaking" for the development team. Rockstar asserts that this is not how it intended the public to see the game after all this time, and that the developers are sorry for the length it's taken to finish the game. Rockstar also hopes that "everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves" instead of folding to the temptation of CyberLeek's spoilers.
What remains to be seen is how this Extended Look footage compares to both the leaks and pre-existing trailers. Unlike the leaks, we expect the Extended Look footage to be near-identical to what players will experience on November 19th.