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GTA 6 Extended Look Reveals Story Missions And Massive Map Details

by Chris HarperFriday, August 28, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look provides a thorough story and game overview.
Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look provides a thorough story and game overview. Image: Rockstar Games

The official "Extended Look" at Grand Theft Auto VI is here, and it somehow still exceeds expectations, despite all of the recent leaks in my opinion. Before we break down much of the content showcased in the Extended Look, I want to highlight the fact that it's all running on a base PlayStation 5 console. Yes, that means the PS5 upscaling 1440p to 4K at 30 FPS, in line with the footage we've seen.

There's still no sign of PlayStation 5 Pro footage yet, however, and we don't know what performance target to expect there. I personally hope at least 40 FPS will be possible at 1440p. As-is, the game's internal resolution on the PlayStation 5 suggests a similar target on the Xbox Series X and perhaps a 900p-1080p internal resolution on the Xbox Series S. The game utilizes real-time ray tracing for numerous lighting effects and reflections, but notably falls back on traditional solutions where they're less likely to be noticed.

Some of the audience is calling GTA VI the most impressive-looking video game they've ever seen. While I think there's competition for that crown, like Cyberpunk 2077 or Black Myth Wukong, it is difficult to find a more impressive console release in recent memory. On that note, Cyberpunk 2077 launched in a horrendous state on consoles and still can only be pushed to its limits on the PC—meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto VI's pre-release footage looks like this on the base PS5. That Rockstar polish shows itself below.

Raid Escape 1.
Raid Escape 1. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games

The Extended Look jumps straight into the gameplay of a story mission, where Jason and Lucia are on the way to pick up a package from a drug den. Unbeknownst to them, the entire situation was the setup for a raid on the compound, leading to an extended escape sequence complete with cinematic NPC combat and crisp gameplay.

Raid Escape 2.
Raid Escape 2. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games

Fortunately, since we're looking at a Grand Theft Auto game here, Lucia is not a helpless escort character as we often see in other big-budget games. Based on other extended look footage, you may even be able to switch dynamically between her and Jason in this mission, but the gameplay follows Jason and they don't split up before escaping.

Lucia's Apartment.
Lucia's Apartment. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games


After escaping the drug raid, Jason and Lucia return to a setting we haven't seen in previous trailers: Lucia's apartment. Lucia's apartment is a lot more cutesy and "homely" in its decorations, sans the stripper pole in the living room. It has plenty of interactable items, too, like Lucia's TV. The game will allow you to watch Lucia's TV in addition to Jason's own, but it's not clear yet if they have different programming. It does add to the immersive sim aspects of Grand Theft Auto, though, especially with the working social media feed we know will be in the game.

Lucia's TV.
Lucia's TV. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games

Or Lucia's fridge! Rockstar has confirmed that the game mechanics can impact the two's developing romance, so be careful not to steal too many of her drinks.

Lucia's Fridge.
Lucia's Fridge. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games

Following that, the Extended Look takes us on a drive to a rooftop party, where Jason and Lucia meet a very wealthy, dubious employer. He only needs one of them for the job, so Lucia is dismissed after pleasantries are exchanged before Jason smokes a cigar with their new boss. His name is Brian, and his monologue is laid over footage from various gas station robberies, giving it an exciting but ominous tone.

The Roof Party.
The Roof Party. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games

The next client Jason and Lucia meet in the Extended Look winds up pulling them into a high-octane police chase, complete with a helicopter. The chase showcases driving in the engine, which looks largely similar to Grand Theft Auto V, but of course offers a much higher level of fidelity. While features like vehicular damage were present in GTA V, they're more detailed than ever here.

The Chase.
The Chase. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games

After that, the next scene we see of Jason and Lucia driving together, it seamlessly shifts into a montage of various random events that can happen throughout the city. This includes, among other highlights, a fistfight breaking out during a traffic jam while an onlooker records the events.

Traffic Jam.
Traffic Jam. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games

Another montage in the Extended Look shows off a variety of side activities possible throughout Grand Theft Auto VI, including various water-related activities. Like with Grand Theft Auto V, underwater environments can be fully explored here, and are even more richly-detailed with flora and fauna than before.

Boating.
Boating. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games

These scenes around various bodies of water also highlight the fidelity of Rockstar's water simulations and hybrid RT reflections.

The Swamp.
The Swamp. [Click To Enlarge] Image: Rockstar Games
For a look at even more than we could fit here, check out the full Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look we've embedded below. While it did premiere on Netflix, it was only exclusive there for about six hours before Rockstar uploaded it to YouTube.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look
Be sure to stick around for more GTA VI news as we get it, and check out our Preorder Guide if you're interested in buying the game.
Tags:  Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto vi, gta 6
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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