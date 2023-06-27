OneXFly Thin Gaming Handheld Is Here To Challenge The Steam Deck And ASUS ROG Ally
Linux-based SteamOS and the primarily-made-for-Windows PC gaming software it runs. Or, maybe you want a system with stronger specs than the Steam Deck... and you really want an alternative to ASUS, for some reason. If you fall within this comically-narrow criteria and yet you still want a handheld gaming PC, don't worry, because there are plenty of options.
If that sounds awfully familiar, it's fundamentally the same configuration that you'll find in the ASUS ROG Ally. Also similar to the Ally are the RGB LED lighting accents around the joysticks, the extra-slim design with thin bezels on the top and bottom of the screen, and support for fully-customizable button configurations. Unlike ASUS' machine, though, the OneXFly will have macro support, which is pretty interesting.
The latest model to hit the market is the OneXFly, stylized as ONEXFLY on the Indiegogo campaign page. This new machine comes from One-Notebook, the same company behind the OneXPlayer series of handheld PCs. In fact, specs-wise, the OneXFly is very similar to the OneXPlayer 2 Pro that we looked at a couple of weeks ago: a Ryzen 7 7840U ("Phoenix") processor drives a 7" 1920⨯1080 LCD that refreshes at 120 Hz and can shine at a blinding 450 cd/m².
Along with the macro function, the OneXFly also has a larger battery than the Ally—48Wh versus 40Wh—and will likely be offered in more configurations. One-Notebook typically offers its handhelds with a variety of both storage and memory configuration options; we wouldn't be surprised if this system can be had with 2TB of storage and 32GB or even 64GB of memory onboard. However, the vendor isn't talking about those specs just yet.
One-Notebook also didn't offer up much information about the machine's capabilities, but we can glean a fair bit from the renders we were given. We found that the ROG Ally worked reasonably well as a desktop mini-PC, but this use was hampered by its limited connectivity without the ROG XG Mobile dock. That doesn't look like it will be as much a problem for the OneXFly, which appears to have two USB Type-C ports as well as a Type-A port. It also retains the 3.5mm audio jack as well as what appears to be a microSD card slot.
The manufacturer says that the theme of the OneXFly is "customization", and that owners will be able to customize the RGB LED-lit "wing logos" on the device. They'll also be able to choose from their choice of soft white or blacked-out color schemes. Thanks to the use of a standard AMD laptop CPU, the OneXFly will be able to install drivers right off AMD's website, which is a bonus over the pseudo-custom processor in the Ally.
Of course, the most important question is always, "how much?" We wouldn't advise you to hold your breath for competitive pricing with the ROG Ally. That machine is a relative bargain starting at $599. Meanwhile, One-Notebook says it has "spared no expense" creating the OneXFly, its "crowning achievement." Better prepare for some sticker shock when the Indiegogo campaign goes live.