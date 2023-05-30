ASUS ROG Ally Firmware Update Brings Huge Performance Gains For Low-Power Gaming





We're not the only people confounded by these changes. Over on YouTube, Dave2D has a video up (embedded below) lamenting the fact that many outlets have already posted their ROG Ally reviews using older drivers and firmware versions that don't represent the performance or capabilities of the final machine.





Benchmarks: Dave2D on YouTube



However, with the latest firmware, whether in the 15W performance mode or the 25W turbo mode, the ROG Ally keeps pace with the Ayaneo 2S and generally runs well ahead of the Steam Deck—especially in the 25W mode, which is far beyond the Steam Deck Aerith SoC's peak TDP of 15W, at least at stock.









What this means in practice is that most of the early reviews of the system aren't representative of the real performance of the ROG Ally. It's actually a more capable gaming platform than most outlets gave it credit for, and it steamrolls the Steam Deck when you let it stretch its legs—albeit at the cost of battery life.